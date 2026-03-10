iDesign Partners with the University of Central Florida to Redesign Online RN‑to‑BSN Courses

In partnership with iDesign, the university will revamp 17 courses, leveraging AI-enabled quality assurance to continue to uphold national standards.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iDesign, a leading provider of instructional design and digital learning solutions, today announced a collaboration with the University of Central Florida (UCF), one of the nation's largest public research universities and a recognized leader in digital learning, to enhance the quality, consistency, and accessibility of UCF's online RN‑to‑BSN program. Through this partnership, iDesign will support the redesign of 17 courses, helping UCF deliver a more cohesive, outcomes‑aligned learning experience tailored to the needs of working nurses.

The initiative will introduce a refreshed 8‑week course structure designed to support momentum and engagement for learners balancing demanding clinical schedules, professional responsibilities, and family commitments. By integrating an AI‑enabled quality assurance approach aligned with national standards, iDesign and UCF aim to strengthen course clarity, alignment, and accessibility across the entire program.

"High‑quality online nursing education is essential, not only for student success, but for the strength and resilience of the healthcare workforce," said Whitney Kilgore, Ph.D., co‑founder and chief academic officer at iDesign. "UCF's commitment to continuous improvement and learner‑centered design makes them an ideal partner. Together, we're building a more supportive experience for working nurses — one that can scale to additional programs in the future."

UCF has long been a national leader in digital learning and innovation, supported by its Center for Distributed Learning (CDL) and a robust instructional design infrastructure. U.S. News & World Report recently reaffirmed the quality of UCF's online degrees by placing the university sixth in the nation for Best Online Bachelor's Programs. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that UCF's online programs have been ranked in the top 10. Of the 14 national rankings in which UCF was ranked, six programs made the top 10, four made the top 20, and three were in the top 50.

As healthcare systems across the country continue to face ongoing staffing pressures and rising demand for skilled nursing talent, UCF is focused on expanding high-quality pathways that allow working professionals to upskill without stepping away from their careers. "As workforce needs evolve, nursing education must evolve with them. By strengthening course design, alignment, and accessibility, we are creating a more seamless learning experience and preparing nurses to excel in the future healthcare landscape", said UCF College of Nursing Dean Sharon Tucker.

"Working nurses pursuing a bachelor's degree deserve online learning that is academically rigorous, clear, and built around the demands of their lives, which has always been a core focus for UCF," said Dr. Thomas Cavanagh, vice provost for digital learning at the University of Central Florida. "Our partnership with iDesign reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and to supporting the evolving needs of the communities our graduates serve."

