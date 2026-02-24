National Research Initiative Launches to Explore Human-AI Collaboration in Online Program Design

Quality Matters and iDesign partner to examine how instructional design teams can leverage AI to strengthen program-level curriculum mapping, alignment, and quality assurance

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Matters (QM), a global leader in quality assurance for online and innovative digital learning environments, today announced the launch of a new multi-year research study aimed at exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) can support — and strengthen — program-level online curriculum design. In collaboration with iDesign , a national leader in instructional design and online program creation, the initiative will examine how human expertise and emerging AI tools can work together to improve curriculum mapping and alignment processes, while advancing quality, rigor, and efficiency at scale.

"This research comes at a pivotal moment for higher education," said Dr. Deb Adair, CEO of Quality Matters. "Institutions are facing growing pressure to scale online learning while ensuring programs remain coherent, outcomes-aligned, and rooted in evidence-based design. This work is about understanding how AI can augment the expertise and capacity of instructional designers and faculty — not replace it — and to generate practical insights that the field can use to strengthen quality assurance at the program level."

As colleges and universities expand online and hybrid programs, ensuring program-level coherence and alignment has become increasingly complex. Curriculum mapping remains a critical tool for ensuring that courses and learning experiences align with intended program outcomes, but these processes are often labor-intensive, difficult to sustain, and unevenly applied across departments and institutions. At the same time, new AI tools are creating opportunities to accelerate design workflows — while raising important questions about transparency and the continuing role of the "human in the loop" in supporting quality assurance.

The research study, titled Exploring Human-AI Collaboration in Online Program Design, focuses explicitly on program-level mapping activities across undergraduate and graduate programs, rather than course-level review alone. Using a three-phase comparative research design, participating program teams will explore the use of AI prompt-assisted mapping, using shared prompts and AI-enhanced mapping supported by curriculum intelligence software.

Following a competitive application process, QM and iDesign selected 18 online degree programs to participate in the first two phases of the research study. Participating institutions include:

Ball State University

Iowa State University

Kent State University

North Carolina State University

San José State University

Southern Connecticut State University

University of North Florida

University of South Carolina

Valley City State University

Participation in the study will be supported through an iDesign Research Grant, which provides access to the Align platform for one program each at four participating institutions during the duration of the research.

"Online learning leaders and program teams are hungry for practical guidance on what responsible AI integration actually looks like in the day-to-day work of instructional design," said Dr. Whitney Kilgore, co-founder and chief academic officer of iDesign. "Expect these institutions to generate hard data and new insights into how AI can improve efficiency, where human expertise remains essential, and how institutions can strengthen program-level quality and alignment as they scale."

The study will examine several critical questions facing online learning and quality assurance professionals, including the role of human judgment in AI-supported design processes, the impact of different mapping approaches on program rigor and equity, and the potential tradeoffs institutions may encounter as AI tools become more widely adopted.

The research will continue through the end of 2026, with findings to be shared through publications, conference presentations, and field-facing convenings. Results from the study are also expected to inform future research exploring program portfolio management and scalable quality assurance strategies for institutions navigating the evolving landscape of online learning.

For more information about Quality Matters, visit www.qualitymatters.org . To learn more about iDesign, visit www.idesignedu.org .

About Quality Matters: Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. Grounded in research and driven by best practices, QM provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Recognition and Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course or Program Quality Standards in a rigorous review process. To learn more, visit www.qualitymatters.org .

About iDesign: iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow, and support high-quality online and blended programs. Working alongside faculty and academic leaders, iDesign applies evidence-based instructional design and scalable processes to help institutions strengthen course quality, improve accessibility, and support learner success at scale. Learn more at www.idesignedu.org .

