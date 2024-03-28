IDG Announces Key Foundry Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

President Mike Finnerty and Chief Revenue Officer Ann-Christel Graham bring combined media and technology expertise to Foundry's tech-enabled strategy supporting the end-to-end buying lifecycle

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Group (IDG), the leading market intelligence and data company, announced today two key leadership appointments in its Foundry division to accelerate its growth strategy and drive technological innovation. Seasoned digital media executive, Mike Finnerty, has been appointed as President of Foundry and a member of the IDG executive leadership team, reporting directly to Genevieve Juillard, IDG Chief Executive Officer. Ann-Christel Graham, a technology sales veteran, has joined Foundry as Chief Revenue Officer, where she will lead the company's commercial teams and help execute Foundry's strategy and drive further collaboration with IDG's IDC division.

Finnerty and Graham's complementary expertise across digital media and technology sales will position Foundry to expand its unique offerings in the first-party demand generation market. Backed by the Company's 60-year legacy as the leading source of technology news, trends, and guidance for global tech buyers, Finnerty and Graham bring a powerful combination that will broaden Foundry's deep industry relationships and drive Foundry's continued growth.

"Mike's extensive experience growing and scaling global media businesses will accelerate our efforts to capture the long-term opportunities in the dynamic B2B demand generation market," said Genevieve Juillard. "Together, Mike and Ann-Christel will drive innovation across Foundry's full suite of media and marketing solutions, while unlocking new avenues for collaboration and alignment across the IDG platform."

Finnerty is a highly regarded digital media and B2B marketing executive, with over 25 years of leadership experience in global media, data, and performance marketing companies. He previously led the Technology & Shopping businesses of Ziff Davis, where he oversaw a global portfolio of leading consumer technology brands and B2B media platforms reaching more than 80 million consumers. Finnerty also held senior roles at The Weather Company (IBM) where he led digital product development, global strategy, and partnerships, and at Comcast where he led their consumer digital media products and early investments in its media portfolio.

"As a company with longstanding direct relationships and trusted partner status to the world's premier audience of technology buyers, Foundry curates the ultimate set of insights and capabilities for tech marketers," said Finnerty. "With our proprietary first-party data, tech-enabled offerings, rich content experiences, and seamless integration into the broader IDG platform, no one is better positioned to innovate in the demand generation category. I'm honored to build on Foundry's legacy and drive its next phase of transformative growth alongside Genevieve, Ann-Christel, and the entire team."

Reporting to Finnerty in her new role as CRO, Graham brings more than 25 years of experience leading SaaS, managed service, and technology sales teams and go-to-market functions for some of the world's leading technology companies. She previously held Chief Revenue Officer roles at Velocity Global and Talend, a leading SaaS data integration platform, and spent over two decades at SAP Concur where she led various enterprise sales teams.

"Foundry's unique potential to deliver technology marketers a truly intent-driven experience is unmatched, and I'm thrilled to be joining at this exciting time as we build new ways to activate our technology and data assets to drive more growth," said Graham. "Together with IDC, we are already more integrated across the full spectrum of the technology supplier-to-buyer lifecycle than any other company, and I look forward to driving even more alignment between our go-to-market strategies to unlock value and deliver greater ROI to our global client base."

To learn more visit foundryco.com.

About Foundry, an IDG company

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company.

About International Data Group

International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) is the world's leading and most trusted market intelligence and data company, with operations in more than 50 countries. Every day, technology decisions are made using the essential intelligence delivered by our two business units, International Data Corporation (IDC) and Foundry. Through the global influence of IDC's analyst-backed research and proprietary data, the ubiquitous reach of our Foundry editorial brands, and the most sought-after events for the technology market, IDG has been at the forefront of technology evolution for 60 years. To learn more about IDG, please visit https://www.idg.com/.

Contacts

Foundry / IDG

Tim Ragones / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE International Data Group (IDG)