IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld Name International Paper to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Insider Pro (https://www.idginsiderpro.com) and Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) have announced International Paper as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT. The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

"This recognition is a testament to this team's tenacity and persistence to deliver on commitments, especially during a global pandemic," said Bob Wenker, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "Our team turned challenges into opportunities and stayed energized by responding to the needs of our business partners; they insist on excellence and deliver incredible results for the company every day. The team is a good steward of company resources with the know-how and wherewithal to crank out quality work. They are Proud to be IP, and I am proud to be a part of this team!"

This marks the twelfth consecutive year IP has been recognized as one of the top 100 "Best Places to Work in IT". IP's 1,400 team members deliver technology solutions for business advantage and provide support services to the company's 48,000 global team members across hundreds of locations around the world.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow Insider Pro on Twitter: @InsiderPro_IDG #BestPlacesIT

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow Insider Pro on LinkedIn

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

SOURCE International Paper

Related Links

http://www.internationalpaper.com

