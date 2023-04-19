Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size to grow by USD 1,360.99 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,360.99 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.68%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increase in the number of smokers. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the historic period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) are clearly illustrated in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) market is fragmented. The market has several approved drugs for the symptomatic treatment of IPF. Owing to the strong prevalence of IPF and the need for highly effective drugs, several vendors are developing drugs to treat IPF. The strong pipeline of novel drugs and therapeutics is expected to pave the way for new entrants in the market during the forecast period. Hence, the market is expected to witness the launch of various novel drugs and therapeutics and the entry of a few new players during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celix Pharma Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

FibroGen Inc.

Galapagos NV

Galecto Inc.

GNI Group Ltd.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by route of administration (oral and parenteral), drug class (systemic corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and anti-fibrotic agents), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market growth in the oral segment will be significant over the forecast period. The oral route of administering drugs is most preferred by patients. These drugs are most patient-friendly and can be administered at home. They come in different forms such as tablets, capsules, and liquid solutions that can be swallowed. In addition, the presence of many approved oral medications available for the treatment of IPF drives the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as IPF. In addition, the increasing aging population, the rising number of smokers, and the strong presence of vendors focused on developing new drugs to treat patients suffering from IPF will drive the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a fatal lung disease that affects thousands of people across the world. Exposure to occupational and environmental hazards, such as asbestos, silica, and metal dust particles, has increased the prevalence of the condition. The number of people diagnosed with IPF is increasing among all age groups and genders. The high prevalence of the condition has become a serious concern among healthcare providers and researchers. The prevalence of the condition is high among the aging population. If left untreated, IPF can result in disability, reduced productivity, and early retirement, leading to economic losses for individuals. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

The emergence of new patterns of IPF is a key trend in the market. The emergence of new patterns of IPF has been observed in patients worldwide. One of the new patterns observed among patients is the exacerbation of symptoms during viral infections, such as COVID-19. Researchers have found that viral infections could worsen the symptoms and lead to faster disease progression in patients. In addition, the advent of telehealth and remote monitoring has proven to be beneficial for IPF patients, as it allows them to receive medical care at their convenience. Such factors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Obstacles to reimbursement are identified as major challenges in the market. The prevalence of IPF is increasing significantly worldwide. It has increased the use of complex medical devices, such as nebulizers, aerosol inhalers, and oxygen systems. However, these devices are not covered by insurance and reimbursement plans. This could lead to a high economic burden on patients and their families. Such challenges will reduce the growth potential of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market vendors

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1360.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celix Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FibroGen Inc., Galapagos NV, Galecto Inc., GNI Group Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Liminal BioSciences Inc., MediciNova Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mission Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., and United Therapeutics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

