ID.me and OtisHealth Introduce Patient Application Revolutionizing Access to Personal Health Information

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network, has joined forces with OtisHealth, a leading player in the healthcare technology space, and two TEFCA Qualified Healthcare Information Networks to revolutionize how individuals access and manage their healthcare information. The partnership showcases the first-ever successful patient healthcare records request that places consumers at the center of their healthcare journey.

The application allows users to securely log in to the OtisHealth app, verifying their identity with ID.me and granting consent to access their clinical records. Through a single request, known as Individual Access Services (IAS), individuals can seamlessly retrieve, review, and share their healthcare records across all providers. Granting patients direct access to their own health data through secure digital authentication and data exchange is a significant milestone in healthcare.

The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) is a framework for patient directed access to healthcare data established by the 21st Century Cures Act. ID.me, in a longstanding partnership with OtisHealth, holds the distinction of being the first credential service provider to operationalize the TEFCA framework, granting patients democratic access to their healthcare data. Once a patient logs into the application, ID.me transmits a TEFCA-approved token to a QHIN (qualified health information network, an interoperability platform with authorized access to patient data). The QHIN recognizes the patient's identity and consent to request and transfer healthcare records back to OtisHealth, ensuring a smooth and trustworthy experience for users.

"History has been made with OtisHealth's success in processing the first patient direct request for their [personal health] records on the newly established TEFCA national network," said Marc Mar-Yohana, CEO of OtisHealth. "This milestone is a big step in making healthcare more accessible and secure for all."

ID.me has been a member of the CARIN Alliance since 2018. The CARIN Alliance is a multi-sector, public-private partnership that is focused on getting consumers more digital access to their health care data. "The foundation of this consumer-directed exchange was a digital credential that the CARIN Alliance has been promoting since 2017," said Ryan Howells, head of CARIN Alliance. "The reality is now patients can use a single ID-proofed digital credential across a national network to access their health information. Our collective dream has become a reality!"

This historic accomplishment underscores the commitment of OtisHealth, ID.me, the CARIN Alliance, and their digital health collaborators to pioneering advancements in healthcare interoperability, ushering in a new era of patient-driven data access and control. "Healthcare interoperability is not possible without a verified digital identity and authorized consent, two bedrock principles of ID.me. With over 50M American adults who have verified their identities with ID.me at federal and state agencies, we're truly honored to simplify and secure access to healthcare data for all," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me.

To learn more, check out the ViVE Conference on February 25-28, 2024. ID.me and OtisHealth executives will be in the InterOp pavilion presenting how this historic first was accomplished.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity network that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly login across websites without having to create a new login and verifying their identity again. 119 million users experience streamlined login and identity verification with ID.me at 15 federal agencies, 30 states, and 58 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://network.id.me/solutions/industries/healthcare/

About OtisHealth

OtisHealth is a personal health application and a platform for patient/caregiver engagement, population health, and clinical research. OtisHealth's mission is to empower people with personalized insights to improve their health, the health of their loved ones, and lives in their community. OtisHealth is compliant with HIPAA, the HITECH Act, and FTC regulations. It is private, secure, and accredited by the Electronic Health Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). To learn more about OtisHealth, visit otishealth.net

About CARIN Alliance

The CARIN Alliance is a multi-sector collaborative convened by Leavitt Partners and more than 80 stakeholders to advance the adoption of consumer-directed exchange across the United States. Working with both the public and private sector, the group seeks to rapidly advance the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information when, where, and how they want to to do so. We envision a future where any consumer can choose any application to retrieve both their complete health record and their complete coverage information from any provider or plan in the country. For more information, please contact the Alliance via the CARIN Alliance website, www.CarinAlliance.com, or Twitter, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

