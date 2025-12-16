ID.me Announces Contract with CMS to Advance Access, Security, and User Experience on Medicare.gov

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me today announced it has entered into a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to enable secured access and improved user experience on Medicare.gov beginning in early 2026. Medicare beneficiaries will be able to verify their identity and sign in using ID.me, the next-generation digital identity wallet trusted by more than 157 million users, including 80 million verified to the federal standards for consumer authentication. This contract will modernize access workflows and reduce AI-driven fraud, helping advance CMS' Aligned Networks and Kill the Clipboard initiatives by driving a more interoperable, patient-centric digital experience.

Starting in early 2026, ID.me will be available as an identity verification and sign-in option on Medicare.gov. Beneficiaries will be able to sign in seamlessly with the same credentials many already use at 21 federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as well as 50 state agencies and over 600 private sector entities. All Medicare beneficiaries begin their eligibility journey at SSA. They will now be able to reuse their ID.me credentials to access Medicare.gov, reducing friction, strengthening trust, and improving continuity of access.

ID.me's high-assurance credentialing, real-time data exchange, and deterministic matching using verified attributes will allow beneficiaries to authenticate once and reuse their credential across CMS programs. Online tools, such as live video chat with multilingual support, will make it possible for all Medicare beneficiaries to complete their personal tasks digitally.

"Healthcare access should be simple, secure, and trustworthy for every American. By extending ID.me's high-assurance identity capabilities across CMS and Medicare.gov, we're creating a more unified patient experience while strengthening overall program integrity," said Blake Hall, Founder & CEO of ID.me. "This collaboration demonstrates what's possible when government and technology work together to protect sensitive data at a national scale."

This expansion underscores ID.me's role as a scalable, reliable identity provider for high-stakes government services. In addition to public-sector partnerships, ID.me now supports 70+ private-sector healthcare organizations, including provider groups, electronic health record (EHR) systems, and digital health platforms.

