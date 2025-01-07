ID.me Appoints Brian Robins and Bill Welch to Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading digital identity wallet, today announced the appointments of SaaS industry leaders Brian Robins and William "Bill" Welch as independent members to ID.me's Board of Directors. Robins, Chief Financial Officer of GitLab Inc., and Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Sysdig, bring decades of experience in scaling high-growth public and private technology companies. Robins and Welch join ID.me amid significant momentum, as the company has seen revenue grow more than 370% from 2020 through 2023.

"Brian and Bill are exceptional leaders whose complementary experience will be invaluable as ID.me continues to grow," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. "Brian's financial and strategic leadership and Bill's expertise in cloud security will strengthen our efforts to keep Americans safe while transacting online."

Brian Robins will serve as Chair of the ID.me Board's Audit Committee. Currently serving as CFO of GitLab, the DevSecOps platform, Robins brings over 25 years of experience leading both private and public high-growth software companies. Robins is responsible for GitLab's financial and business systems functions, including accounting, tax, treasury, corporate finance, and investor relations. Robins led GitLab's IPO readiness effort and public offering. In addition, he has led and advised multibillion dollar technology companies through hyper growth, IPO readiness/listings, and capital markets transactions. Prior to GitLab, Robins served as CFO at Cylance (acquired by BlackBerry), AlienVault (acquired by AT&T), and Verisign. Robins has a proven track record of improving financial performance, increasing go to market productivity, and creating shareholder value. Robins currently serves as special advisor at Brighton Park Capital, and on the Advisory Council at ForgePoint Capital Cybersecurity, and also serves on the GitLab Foundation Board of Directors.

"I am honored to help ID.me make identity verification through use of its digital wallet simpler and more secure for millions of Americans, as well as many critical government agencies and companies," said Robins. "I'm looking forward to contributing to ID.me's next phase of growth and helping to ensure that no identity is left behind."

Bill Welch will serve as Chair of the ID.me Board's Compensation Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. As CEO of Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, Welch drives the company's vision to stop cloud attacks instantly with AI-powered Sysdig Sage™ and open source Falco, the standard for cloud threat detection. Welch is a Cybersecurity industry veteran, bringing over 30 years of extensive experience leading public and private software companies and operationalizing and scaling product development and innovation, customer experience, talent acquisition, and strategic alliances globally. Prior to joining Sysdig as CEO, Welch served as President and COO of Talkdesk, where he was responsible for advancing the company's long-term vision and global go-to-market operations. Welch also previously served as COO of Zscaler, where he led Zscaler's global sales, channel, operations, customer care, and strategy, culminating in an industry-leading initial public offering and a nearly $32 billion market capitalization today. Welch has held senior leadership roles at Duo Security, HP Americas Software and Symantec, and, while serving as President and COO of Duo, Welch helped secure a $2.35 billion merger transaction with Cisco. Welch currently serves on Sysdig's Board of Directors.

"I have always believed that fostering a performance-driven culture with a strong focus on customer-centered decisions leads to success," said Welch. "I'm excited to join a dynamic leadership team at ID.me as the company provides a growing number of Americans with a better, safer experience online."

ID.me is proud to welcome both Brian and Bill to the Board while we continue driving towards a safer, simpler, and more convenient way to interact online.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly login across websites without having to create a new login and verify their identity again. Over 135 million users experience streamlined login and identity verification with ID.me at 19 federal agencies, 44 state government agencies, and 66 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://network.id.me/ .

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.