ID.me Reaches a Major Milestone: 50 Million Users Have a Verified Identity Credential, Providing Rapid Access to Government Agencies, Healthcare Organizations, Banking and Consumer Brands via the ID.me Digital Wallet

ID.me continues its market leadership, with an unprecedented number of Americans who can access services across the internet with a single, verified, and portable log-in credential.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network, announced today it has reached a major milestone with 50 million users verified to the federal standards for consumer authentication, NIST Identity Assurance Level 2. This market adoption marks a transformation for customer experience tied to login and identity verification.

Once users have created an ID.me login and verified their identity, they are fast-tracked to easily access services across hundreds of government, private sector, and non-profit organizations. Similar to payment wallets, ID.me's identity wallet allows registered users to simply login and consent to release their previously verified identity to access services at multiple agencies. This approach dramatically reduces user friction while providing important security benefits.

Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me, notes that ID.me's growth is a reflection of ID.me's longstanding commitment to putting consumers at the center of the digital identity ecosystem.

"The real value of a reusable, portable credential with ID.me is that we shift control back to the consumer by stripping away the friction consumers were forced to endure because of multiple logins and a frustrating inventory of passwords," said Hall. "The verified ID.me user has access to the internet's digital fast lane. ID.me verification is designed so that it is the last login an individual ever has to create and the last identity verification event they have to perform."

ID.me's 50 million users are verified at the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). These credentials are portable and reusable through ID.me's Multi-Factor Authentication capabilities which are certified at NIST Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2). Federal and state government agencies, healthcare organizations, and businesses adhere to NIST for compliance purposes and to securely authenticate user identities. ID.me is the only digital identity verification provider that meets the NIST standard while offering portable and reusable identities to streamline access along with omnichannel enrollment options for first-time identity verification.

Portable and reusable identity credentials have also been shown to improve customer experience and increase access to services. As pre-verified users move from site to site, pass rates can exceed 99 percent when high-assurance credentials are reused. ID.me's approach to identity verification is increasing the number of people who can verify their identity and gain access to digital services, while reducing friction for users and empowering members to control their own data and privacy. With 50 million users now enrolled into a portable and reusable verified identity, ID.me is committed to a future where 'no identity is left behind.'

ID.me focused identity verification innovation on communities left behind by historic methods of verification. By providing video-chat and in person verification pathways, individuals have more options to verify the way they choose. These communities include individuals without credit history, unhoused populations, Americans living overseas, and tribal users. ID.me addresses historical barriers for these communities. For example, a federal agency working with ID.me found that users in Puerto Rico experienced a relative increase in pass rates of more than 200 percent with ID.me compared to the data broker solution previously used by the agency.

"The ID.me branded button on a website signifies a digital fast lane to streamline access to services," Hall explained. "This digital fast lane is particularly important to the most vulnerable populations. Data brokers, even those who use alternative data sources, do not have coverage for tens of millions of non-fraudulent users. ID.me's approach offers alternative verification options for enrollment, which includes more people in the promise of the digital economy. We lock in those inclusion gains via our identity wallet so users have a digital passport for access."

Meeting the NIST standards are also key to preventing fraud. During the pandemic, seven states credited ID.me with helping to prevent over $270 billion in fraud. Because fraud and identity theft slows down agency operations, these capabilities lead to more access over time.

"The power of the secure ID.me login," Hall explained, "is that it allows our business customers to move past a fractured tangle of confusing login systems. By unifying consumer identity across organizations, our customers can focus on their core mission and service delivery while outsourcing authentication to ID.me's secure network which increases access and lowers fraud."

ID.me has issued a digital wallet to more than 119 million members. More than 90 million are enrolled in Multi-Factor Authentication to protect their login from takeover. 50 million users are verified at NIST IAL2. Members can use their ID.me login and associated credentials at 15 federal agencies and at 40 state government agencies. ID.me's identity wallet also works across more than 600 consumer brands for use cases like social login, hotel guest check-in, exclusive financial savings, and account recovery.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity network that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly login across websites without having to create a new login and verifying their identity again. 119 million users experience streamlined login and identity verification with ID.me at 15 federal agencies, 30 states, and 58 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://network.id.me/

