IDnow Announces Collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure

MUNICH, September 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world's leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure.

Legally compliant signing with a qualified electronic signature (QES) requires users to identify themselves before signing a document. But even for an advanced electronic signature (AES), it can be beneficial to have upstream identification and authentication of the signing party. Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway allows organizations to select from a wide variety of pre-configured third-party digital identity providers (IDP) and leverage the type of identity verification that best suits their functional, security, or compliance needs. IDP services for user authentication, signer identity verification, and identity federation solutions utilize the standard OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication protocol to integrate with Acrobat Sign. IDnow is now an Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway provider.

Identity verification via IDnow AutoIdent or VideoIdent for electronic signatures

With Digital Identity gateway, Acrobat Sign users automatically receive notification when a particular type of identity verification is required to access and sign the document. After the user consents, the identification process is passed on to the IdP service. Once the identity check has been successfully completed, the user can access the document and then sign it electronically with their verified identity in a secure and legally compliant manner.

The IDnow integration will enable Adobe Acrobat Sign users to verify their identity using either IDnow AutoIdent or VideoIdent to create legally binding e-signatures as soon as the solution launches. The new authentication capabilities will also be available to customers using Acrobat Sign through native integrations on platforms such as Workday, Salesforce, Microsoft, or Google.

In addition to IDnow VideoIdent and AutoIdent, Adobe Acrobat Sign users can authenticate via the IDnow Wallet in the future. Users who already have a verified identity stored in their IDnow Wallet will thus be able to skip the identity verification process.

"We are pleased to support Adobe with their new Digital Identity Gateway and to be part of a solution that provides users with a secure and straightforward signature process. In the future, not only Adobe customers will benefit from the cooperation between the two companies – our customers will also be able to use their familiar IDnow solutions via the Acrobat Sign platform. In the future, we plan to intensify the cooperation and expand it in further use cases," says Johannes Leser, Vice President Trust Services at IDnow.

"Secure and user-friendly electronic signatures, and thus secure authentication and identity verification of the signing party, are becoming increasingly important in the digital world. This is true worldwide and for all industries. We are therefore pleased to have IDnow as a reliable partner for identity verification through our Digital Identity Gateway," adds Andrea Valle, Product Management Lead Adobe Acrobat Sign.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Dubai and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players, such as Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

