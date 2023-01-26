IDnow appoints Bertrand Bouteloup as new CCO

MUNICH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, welcomes Bertrand Bouteloup to the management team as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Based in France, he will assume the group-wide commercial end-to-end responsibility.

IDnow appoints Bertrand Bouteloup as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

For the last six years, Bertrand held the position of Vice President of Sales at ARIADNEXT, the French market leader for identity proofing, which was acquired by IDnow in June 2021. Prior to that, Bertrand was Global Director of the Cybersecurity Business Unit at Capgemini, then European Director of Security Services at Unisys, and Managing Director of 8-i, a consulting and integration company. He will be employing his more than 15 years of management experience in the IT industry in his new role as CCO of IDnow.

Bertrand's previous position of Vice President of Sales within the IDnow group will be filled by Cyril Patou, who most recently held the position of Regional Director for France, Alps and Southern Europe at Clear Skye. Cyril has over six years of experience in the digital identity sector, having worked for One Identity and Ping Identity in France.

Commenting on his appointment, Bertrand said: "I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge within the IDnow group and to drive our revenue targets in 2023 and beyond. As a group, we want to continue to grow closer together and leverage our expertise in the German and French market across borders. One of my priorities will be to bring the different commercial teams closer together, and harmonize targets and processes even further."

"I have known Bertrand for several years now and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as Chief Commercial Officer. His many years of managerial experience in the identity verification and cybersecurity industry, coupled with his understanding of our company values and his vision for our future with a strategic and business-led approach, means that he is the perfect match for this role," added Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players, such as Uni Credit, Telefonica, Sixt, Crédit Agricole, BNP, and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, Younited Credit, Boursorama, Klarna and Tier mobility.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342896/IDnow_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985914/Bertrand_Bouteloup.jpg

Press contact IDnow:

Katherina Riesner

[email protected]

+49 89 41324 6030

SOURCE IDnow GmbH