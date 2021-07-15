IDnow offers AML screening and monitoring

IDnow makes onboarding even easier with automated KYC combined with real-time AML screening and monitoring

MUNICH, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading European Platform-as-a-Service provider for identity verification, introduces automated AML (anti-money laundering) screening to its comprehensive platform. This feature enables a combined screening of users against certain global watchlists to make a risk assessment and to avoid violating various sanctions. The solution is able to screen a person's identity against PEP (politically exposed person) lists, sanctions lists, global watchlists and adverse media at regular and self-selected time intervals. This allows the IDnow platform to monitor thousands of AML lists concurrently and in real-time.

IDnow integrates this additional step into its platform in order to reduce complexity and to make the KYC (know your customer) flow smoother, quicker and even more secure. The highly automated process spares companies from uploading data for the monitoring as the information was already collected during the identity check. With the option of ongoing monitoring, based on an individually set rhythm, businesses can maintain current risk profiles of their customers and perform the customer due diligence.

"The new streamlined process accelerates the onboarding flow and offers a better user experience", says Vikas Seth CPO at IDnow. "The addition of AML screening and monitoring is further expanding the IDnow platform and marks another strategic step on our way to become the leading European platform for all identity needs."

As a first step, AML screening and monitoring will be offered for IDnow AutoIdent, the automated identity verification solution within IDnow's platform. Furthermore, it will be offered for all our identification methods in the future.

Over the past few years, IDnow has expanded its role far beyond offering individual ident procedures and has become the overarching platform for digital identities with several million transactions per year. In 2021, IDnow acquired French identity technology provider ARIADNEXT as well as German identity Trust Management AG. This enables IDnow to expand into new industries and offer its services to a broader customer base in Europe.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading digital identity verification platform in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 670 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

