IDrive Backup adds Unlimited Cloud to Cloud Backup, enabling users to safeguard all of their Microsoft Office 365 & Google Workspace data

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an industry leading cloud backup service, has announced the addition of unlimited cloud to cloud backup, giving users the opportunity to backup and restore all of their Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace data.

For organizations and personal users that rely heavily on those cloud services, it's extremely important to have a second copy of their data stored elsewhere with an established and reliable backup company such as IDrive, as no service is immune to system failure and restores can then become very difficult.

Cloud to cloud backup with the award-winning IDrive allows users to backup their data from one cloud service to the IDrive cloud, making it an ideal solution for those who want to protect their data from potential loss due to service outages or other issues. This provides an extra layer of protection for important data by backing it up to an entirely separate cloud, keeping that data secure, recoverable, and accessible.

Backing up Microsoft Office 365 data with IDrive allows users to backup their entire Microsoft Office Suite including OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange, and Teams data, unlike other backup services who only protect a limited amount of this data. By using this single backup solution approach, users can eliminate the complexity and costs associated with maintaining multiple separate backup agents.

Features of Microsoft Office 365 Backup with IDrive include:

Automated backups - runs three automated backups on a daily basis, protecting data from accidental deletion and ransomware or malware attacks.

Seamless retention - retains previous versions of the backed up data as point-in-time snapshots, enabling users to run point-in-time restores of their data to the exact state it was in at the time of the backup.

Granular recovery - search and recover specific files, entire folders, images, videos, emails, and even contacts and calendars.

Company-wide search and restore - easily search and restore information from a single platform, as well as monitoring and controlling the data with organization-wide visibility.

For Google Workspace data, including Google Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and Contacts, using IDrive to backup this data can be critical to help safeguard it against accidental deletion, ransomware, or other outages or issues.

IDrive's intuitive data retention system with automatic snapshot schedules ensures safe retention of multiple versions of the backed up data, with 3 automatic daily backups that are retained for 30 days and enabling users to perform point-in-time restores.

Users also have full comprehensive control over their backups through a centralized web console, helping them to migrate, export, download, and perform cross-user restores with ease.

IDrive Cloud to Cloud Backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. IDrive Cloud to Cloud backup is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.