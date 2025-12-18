IDrive Launches Salesforce Backup: Offering Comprehensive, Automatic Cloud-to-Cloud Backup for Salesforce Data and Metadata

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive , a leader in cloud backup and data protection, today announced the launch of IDrive Salesforce Backup , a dedicated solution designed to secure and safeguard data and metadata for organizations using Salesforce.

With cyber-threats, accidental deletions, and configuration errors posing serious risks to business continuity, this new offering delivers enterprise-grade, automated backup and granular recovery tailored for Salesforce environments.

Protecting What Matters — Data, Files, and Metadata

IDrive Salesforce Backup covers all critical elements of a Salesforce environment. It backs up standard and custom Salesforce objects, files and attachments (including documents, notes, Chatter feeds, and more), as well as complex metadata, for example, custom objects and fields, Apex classes and triggers, workflows, reports, dashboards, configurations, and more. This ensures that you can restore not only raw data, but also the full structure and logic of your Salesforce deployment.

Enterprise-Grade Features for Ransomware, Human Error, and Data Loss Protection

Automated Daily Backups: IDrive Salesforce Backup performs daily automated backups of both production and sandbox environments, dramatically reducing the risk of data loss from human error, accidental deletions, or sync issues.

IDrive Salesforce Backup performs daily automated backups of both production and sandbox environments, dramatically reducing the risk of data loss from human error, accidental deletions, or sync issues. Ransomware-Ready Disaster Recovery: With incremental backups and point-in-time recovery, businesses can bounce back quickly from ransomware or other malicious attacks.

With incremental backups and point-in-time recovery, businesses can bounce back quickly from ransomware or other malicious attacks. Granular Restore & Export: Need only a specific object, record, or even a single field restored? IDrive supports restoration at every level, from entire org down to individual fields, along with export and data comparison capabilities from a unified console.

Need only a specific object, record, or even a single field restored? IDrive supports restoration at every level, from entire org down to individual fields, along with export and data comparison capabilities from a unified console. Centralized Management & Visibility: IT and admin teams benefit from a single console to search, restore, compare, and export data across the organization, greatly simplifying compliance and data governance workflows.

IT and admin teams benefit from a single console to search, restore, compare, and export data across the organization, greatly simplifying compliance and data governance workflows. Triple-Layer Data Protection: Backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption and stored securely in the cloud, with robust safeguards and enterprise-grade security in place.

Backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption and stored securely in the cloud, with robust safeguards and enterprise-grade security in place. Compliance - IDrive Salesforce Backup is fully compliant with SOC 2 Type 2, SEC, SOX, and HIPAA standards.

Why Backup is Critical — Especially for Salesforce Users

Salesforce powers critical workflows and business operations, but user-side data loss, accidental deletion, overwrites, or metadata misconfiguration remain outside of Salesforce's standard data protection capabilities. Many data losses stem from internal mistakes or misconfigurations. By adopting IDrive Salesforce Backup, organizations can ensure continuity, regulatory compliance, and rapid recovery, without relying solely on manual backups or risky workarounds.

Simple, Predictable Pricing

IDrive Salesforce Backup is offered at $20/user/seat per year, with unlimited storage, making it a cost-effective addition to any Salesforce deployment. Monthly plans are also available starting at $2 per seat.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 5 million customers back up over 1 Exabyte of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.