IDrive Backup is offering 90% off Cloud Backup to Assist California Residents Impacted by Recent Storms and Flooding

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake up the unprecedented storms and flooding affecting Southern California, Governor Gavin Newsome has declared a state of emergency for the region, prompting IDrive Backup, a leading provider of cloud backup and storage services, to announce a special offer of 90% off on their 5TB IDrive Personal plan to provide peace of mind for impacted residents that their data is secure and recoverable.

The current weather situation has the potential to leave many residents of the region grappling with the harsh realities of data loss, emphasizing the importance of backing up essential data. By offering this substantial discount, IDrive aims to support individuals and businesses in the affected areas as they protect their digital assets and vital information.

"Natural disasters can strike at any time, and the impact on data and personal information can be devastating," said Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive. "We want to assist those affected by the storm and flooding by providing an affordable solution to protect their data, and ensuring that they can recover and rebuild without the additional burden of data loss."

The need for data backup and protection has never been more apparent, and IDrive encourages all individuals and businesses to take proactive measures to safeguard their critical information. By utilizing secure cloud backup services such as IDrive, users can ensure that their data will remain safe and accessible, even in the face of unforeseen natural disasters. IDrive can help to protect data on PCs, Macs, and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

To take advantage of this offer, residents can visit IDrive's website and signup. Offer is good for a first year 90% off discount on IDrive 5TB Personal, which is normally priced at $99.50, offered at $9.95 (first year).

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup®. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

