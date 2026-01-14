LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent researcher and CEO of IDrive Inc., Raghu Kulkarni, has unveiled a groundbreaking framework for understanding the universe: the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM). The model suggests that space-time is not a smooth, continuous background, but is instead "stitched" together from discrete units of quantum information called voxels.

In a bold reversal of Albert Einstein's famous insistence that "God does not play dice," the SSM posits that "God plays dice!". The model argues that in a pre-geometric void, nature sampled trillions of random logical combinations—effectively "throwing the dice"—until Quantum Mechanics was "selected" as the only framework capable of supporting stable existence.

The Steady-State Informational Miner: How Space-Time Grows

Central to the SSM is the concept of the "Steady-State Informational Miner." This paradigm shifts the view of the universe from a static stage to an active, growing network.

The vacuum of space acts as a miner, continuously processing quantum fluctuations and "stitching" them into the cosmic fabric. Growth through Entanglement: The model proposes that space-time volume is a holographic manifestation of effective entanglement entropy. As the "Stitch Operator" links information, it creates new volume, meaning the expansion of the universe is a byproduct of this continuous informational "mining."

The Challenge to Einstein: Beyond the Continuum

While Einstein's General Relativity treats space-time as a smooth fabric, the SSM argues this is a large-scale illusion.

Einstein's equations face a crisis regarding the universe's expansion rate. The SSM resolves this via , where the cosmic mesh reaches a packing limit (the "Kissing Number" of 12) and pushes outward. This creates an , aligning precisely with 2026 observational data. The 5:1 Dark Matter Ratio: The model derives the 5:1 Dark Matter-to-baryon ratio through 3D geometry. While regular matter moves along one axis of the lattice, energy trapped in the other five axes manifests as Dark Matter.

The Challenge to Hawking: A New Fate for Black Holes

The SSM fundamentally changes our understanding of the "Information Paradox" by moving away from Stephen Hawking's surface-based radiation model.

The SSM proposes where the lattice deletes information from the interior volume of a black hole rather than just the surface. Accelerated Evaporation: This explains why NASA's BlackCAT telescope has not observed "Primordial Black Holes" in 2026; they would have evaporated long ago under this new law of "un-stitching."

Scientific Validation

The SSM framework is supported by three primary technical preprints:

Space-Time Emergence and Expansion through Cumulative Quantum Entanglement ( https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18160675 ) Detailing the "Informational Miner" paradigm. The Unification of General Relativity with Quantum Mechanics with the SSM ( https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18217951 ) Technical Summary: Step-by-Step Validation of the SSM ( https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18238511 )

"The Selection-Stitch Model moves us away from viewing space as an empty stage and toward viewing it as a dynamic, emergent structure of quantum information," says Kulkarni. "By shifting our perspective to a discrete simplicial complex, the mathematical 'tensions' we see in the cosmos today start to resolve themselves."

About Raghu Kulkarni

Raghu Kulkarni is an independent researcher specializing in discrete geometry and quantum information theory. He is also the CEO of IDrive Inc., a global leader in cloud storage and backup based in California. His work on the Selection-Stitch Model aims to provide a unified framework for the emergence of the physical universe.

