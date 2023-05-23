IDrive® e2 Launches an On-Premise S3 Compatible Object Storage Device, Drastically Simplifying Management, Storage, and Protection of data at VeeamON 2023

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® e2, a fast and very affordable S3 compatible object storage solution, has announced the release of their new IDrive® e2 on-premise object storage appliance at VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts, taking place online May 22-24 and in person in Miami, Fla. The IDrive® e2 on-premise appliance will enable users to radically simplify the ability to manage, store, and protect data while allowing S3/HTTP access to any application, device, or end-user.

When used in On-Premise, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud environments, the appliance ensures the rapidly scaling datasets are continuously protected and instantly accessible. It eliminates tedious storage management and reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Features of the IDrive® e2 on-premise appliance include:

- 100% compatible with AWS S3 APIs, making it an ideal addition to any multi-cloud strategy or as a drop-in replacement for local or cloud-based storage requirements. High-performance enterprise object storage - GB/s throughput and ultra-low latency, plus extensive enterprise-class capabilities.

- intuitive user interface provides monitoring of data, storage, platform and hardware. Data Protection and Hardware Failure : Data protection is essential in any enterprise environment because hardware failure, specifically drive failure, is common. IDrive e2 appliance built with erasure coding technique to protect objects against data loss in the event that multiple drives fail.

Data protection is essential in any enterprise environment because hardware failure, specifically drive failure, is common. IDrive e2 appliance built with erasure coding technique to protect objects against data loss in the event that multiple drives fail. Object Lock - enhances the security of the data in cloud object storage by making them immutable. No one can delete, alter, or overwrite the files or objects that are designated as immutable until the end of the retention period.

IDrive® e2 on-premise appliance is also ideal for the following markets:

Edge Applications - IDrive e2 appliance is ideal for the edge applications where they expect super low latency for the data storage and access.

- IDrive e2 appliance can streamline the collaboration and accelerates time to discovery. Government - Safeguard data, ensure data integrity, and meet compliance requirements.

Available in a rack mount 2U server with three storage options including 48TB, 96TB, 144TB and 176TB. Pricing is available upon request. To learn more about the IDrive® e2 on-premise appliance, visit the IDrive booth #B3 during VeeamON 2023, May 22 – 24 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, Florida

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.