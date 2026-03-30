IDrive Launches White-Labeling Capabilities for IDrive e2, Empowering MSPs and Resellers to Deliver Fully Branded Cloud Object Storage

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive today announced expanded white-labeling capabilities for IDrive e2, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) and reseller partners to seamlessly integrate high-performance, S3-compatible cloud object storage into their own platforms under their own brand.

With this launch, partners can deliver enterprise-grade cloud storage while maintaining full control over branding, user experience, and customer relationships.

Fully Branded Cloud Storage Integration

Through the IDrive e2 Reseller API suite, partners can easily embed storage services directly into their products. The APIs automate essential workflows, including user management, storage provisioning, and access control.

Key capabilities include:

Creating and managing user accounts

Monitoring storage usage per customer

Listing and managing users within reseller accounts

Provisioning cloud storage across multiple regions

Generating and managing secure access keys

These tools allow partners to deliver scalable storage solutions without the complexity of building infrastructure from scratch.

Custom Domains with White-Labeled Endpoints

IDrive e2 introduces advanced white-labeling through CNAME configuration, allowing resellers to serve storage endpoints from their own domains instead of default IDrive URLs.

This feature provides:

Branding Control: Deliver a seamless, fully branded storage experience

Deliver a seamless, fully branded storage experience Flexibility: Customize regional endpoint naming conventions

Customize regional endpoint naming conventions Security: Choose between self-managed SSL/TLS certificates or IDrive-managed certificates

Resellers can configure custom domains using either:

Self-managed SSL/TLS certificates for complete control

IDrive-managed certificates for automated security and maintenance

White-Labeled Web Console Experience

Partners can extend branding beyond infrastructure by customizing the IDrive® e2 web console. This includes:

Brand name, logo, and favicon

Custom domain login URL

Copyright labeling

This ensures a consistent and professional user experience across all customer touchpoints.

Best Practices for Maintaining a Fully White-Labeled Experience

To ensure a seamless branded experience, IDrive recommends:

Creating user accounts manually and sharing credentials directly

Avoiding the default "Invite User" feature, which exposes IDrive branding

Disabling all system-generated email notifications

Managing all customer communication and support directly

These practices help maintain brand integrity and prevent exposure to underlying platform branding.

Important Implementation Notes

Custom domains must be publicly accessible and correctly configured before activation

SSL certificates and domain setup require completion by IDrive support

DNS propagation times may vary depending on the provider

Misconfigured DNS records can result in login or SSL issues

White-labeling does not extend to system-generated email notifications

Enabling Growth for MSPs and Resellers

IDrive® e2 empowers partners to build differentiated storage offerings, strengthen brand recognition, and unlock new revenue streams, all while leveraging a reliable and cost-effective cloud storage platform.

With 13 strategically placed edge locations worldwide, IDrive e2 enhances speed and performance ensuring faster data access and reduced latency, with no fees for egress or API calls.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 5 million customers back up over 1 Exabyte of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.