IDrive Launches White-Labeling Capabilities for IDrive e2, Empowering MSPs and Resellers to Deliver Fully Branded Cloud Object Storage
News provided byIDrive Inc.
Mar 30, 2026, 10:51 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive today announced expanded white-labeling capabilities for IDrive e2, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) and reseller partners to seamlessly integrate high-performance, S3-compatible cloud object storage into their own platforms under their own brand.
With this launch, partners can deliver enterprise-grade cloud storage while maintaining full control over branding, user experience, and customer relationships.
Fully Branded Cloud Storage Integration
Through the IDrive e2 Reseller API suite, partners can easily embed storage services directly into their products. The APIs automate essential workflows, including user management, storage provisioning, and access control.
Key capabilities include:
- Creating and managing user accounts
- Monitoring storage usage per customer
- Listing and managing users within reseller accounts
- Provisioning cloud storage across multiple regions
- Generating and managing secure access keys
These tools allow partners to deliver scalable storage solutions without the complexity of building infrastructure from scratch.
Custom Domains with White-Labeled Endpoints
IDrive e2 introduces advanced white-labeling through CNAME configuration, allowing resellers to serve storage endpoints from their own domains instead of default IDrive URLs.
This feature provides:
- Branding Control: Deliver a seamless, fully branded storage experience
- Flexibility: Customize regional endpoint naming conventions
- Security: Choose between self-managed SSL/TLS certificates or IDrive-managed certificates
Resellers can configure custom domains using either:
- Self-managed SSL/TLS certificates for complete control
- IDrive-managed certificates for automated security and maintenance
White-Labeled Web Console Experience
Partners can extend branding beyond infrastructure by customizing the IDrive® e2 web console. This includes:
- Brand name, logo, and favicon
- Custom domain login URL
- Copyright labeling
This ensures a consistent and professional user experience across all customer touchpoints.
Best Practices for Maintaining a Fully White-Labeled Experience
To ensure a seamless branded experience, IDrive recommends:
- Creating user accounts manually and sharing credentials directly
- Avoiding the default "Invite User" feature, which exposes IDrive branding
- Disabling all system-generated email notifications
- Managing all customer communication and support directly
These practices help maintain brand integrity and prevent exposure to underlying platform branding.
Important Implementation Notes
- Custom domains must be publicly accessible and correctly configured before activation
- SSL certificates and domain setup require completion by IDrive support
- DNS propagation times may vary depending on the provider
- Misconfigured DNS records can result in login or SSL issues
- White-labeling does not extend to system-generated email notifications
Enabling Growth for MSPs and Resellers
IDrive® e2 empowers partners to build differentiated storage offerings, strengthen brand recognition, and unlock new revenue streams, all while leveraging a reliable and cost-effective cloud storage platform.
With 13 strategically placed edge locations worldwide, IDrive e2 enhances speed and performance ensuring faster data access and reduced latency, with no fees for egress or API calls.
About IDrive
IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 5 million customers back up over 1 Exabyte of data.
SOURCE IDrive Inc.
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