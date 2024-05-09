IDrive Microsoft Office 365 Backup Ensures Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , a leading provider of Cloud Backup and storage services, is proud to announce that their Microsoft Office 365 backup solution is fully compliant with a range of strict industry standards, providing customers with peace of mind that their data is secure, protected, and adheres to regulations of various industries.

IDrive's commitment to data security is exemplified by its adherence to stringent standards such as:

SOC 2 Type 2

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI)

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

All certifications mentioned above reflect IDrive's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of security, privacy, and compliance across a wide range of industries.

By choosing IDrive for Microsoft Office 365 Backup, customers can rest assured that their data is handled in accordance with the most up-to-date regulations and standards. Whether it's protecting sensitive healthcare data under HIPAA, or ensuring financial data meets SEC/FINRA requirements, IDrive's Office 365 Backup solution is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across different sectors.

With this solution, IDrive users can backup multiple Office 365 accounts into a single IDrive account, protecting users against data loss scenarios that are not covered by Microsoft. For example, if an Office 365 file is corrupted, it will be corrupted across all synced user devices, making that file unrecoverable. With IDrive, previous versions of files are retained so users can easily restore and pick up where they left off.

Office 365 backup with IDrive provides comprehensive data protection, ensuring that all data is backed up, and eliminating the risk of accidental deletion, ransomware attacks, or service outages. With a user friendly, intuitive interface, users are able to easily manage and restore their backups, empowering them to quickly recover data whenever necessary.

IDrive remains committed to providing customers with a secure and reliable backup solution for their Office 365 data that not only meets but exceeds industry standards. Their compliance with all industry standards demonstrates their dedication to data security and customer trust and satisfaction.

IDrive Microsoft Office 365 Backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. It is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

For businesses looking to safeguard their Microsoft Office 365 data while ensuring compliance with industry regulations, IDrive offers a comprehensive backup solution that combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to security and compliance.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup®. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.