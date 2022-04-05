IDrive Photos now Including 1TB of Cloud Backup for Computers with Unlimited Mobile Photo/Video Backup for just $9.95/year

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup has made a valuable addition to their IDrive Photos plan, now letting users backup and secure 1TB of PC/Mac data along with the unlimited mobile photo/video plan that was already being offered.

IDrive Photos was already the most affordable photo and video backup solution on the market, offering unlimited, full-resolution storage space so users can back up their entire mobile library for just $9.95/year, users can sign up directly from the IDrive website and receive a 90% off first year discount for just 99 cents. Compared with competing services such as iCloud and Google Photos which don't offer unlimited storage, IDrive Photos is by far the most cost-effective service available today as Google Photos who offer 100GB of storage for $1.99 per month or even iCloud with their 50GB of storage space for $2.99 per month.

With the addition of 1TB of PC/Mac data backup space for no extra charge, IDrive is ensuring that users can secure their most critical files from their computers as well, making it the perfect solution to have peace of mind that all of their data is protected, from mobile devices to laptops and desktops.

Along with being the most affordable, IDrive Photos offers plenty of features that make protecting and organizing your mobile photos and videos simple and convenient, including:

Unlimited, full resolution photo and video backup

Restore from anywhere - download photos and videos from IDrive Photos account to any device

Share Photos/Videos online - effortlessly share photos/videos with friends and family through the IDrive Photos app

Timeline View - photos are organized by date, making it easy to view photos from a specific period

Auto-upload - ensures all new photos/videos are automatically uploaded from the device to the IDrive Photos account

Favorites - create a "favorites" album for faster access to favorite photos/videos

To get started with IDrive Photos, new users simply have to download the application on their iOS or Android device, create an account and sign-in, and allow access to all the photos and videos on the device to enable automatic backup.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

