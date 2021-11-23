IDS Adds Unique Ambiance to Downtown Rochester, NY's Collaborative Student Living Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester-based sign company and signage industry leader ID Signsystems (IDS) has played an integral role in downtown Rochester's collaborative campus living center, Innovation Square, with the creation and installation of cutting-edge landmark signage for the city's recently-developed Innovation Zone.

IDS was selected by Gallina Development and architects SWBR as sign designers and fabricators for the project. Two identical signs serve as gateway identification to the Innovation Square complex.

Two identical specialty illuminated reverse-RGB channel lit letter signs serve as gateway identification signs for Innovation Square. Day view of gateway sign at Innovation Square at 100 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, NY.

Using precision software, near-exact digital prototypes of the exterior signs were created. To establish a strong brand identity for Innovation Square, IDS fabricated two custom gateway signs: channel letters with lighting and an integral light system control interface. Each of the sign's letters were fabricated with additional structural integrity, giving the sign added strength and stability to withstand the rigors of a busy student-centered environment. IDS also coordinated the signs' installation.

"IDS is proud to have been appointed signage collaborator and custom fabricator on the signs for Gallina Development's Innovation Square. Working on projects that bring energy to our city and showcase our expertise in lighting and sign design are very meaningful to our business, and reflect the design integrity and production quality we bring to major placemaking branding projects," said Katrina Beatty, CEO, ID Signsystems.

In October 2020, Gallina Development announced plans to redevelop the iconic Xerox Tower in Rochester's downtown as Innovation Square , the multi-use student housing and business center.

For more information on ID Signsystems, visit www.IDSignsystems.com and stay up-to-date with ID Signsystems on LinkedIn .

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design, and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

Contact: Paul Dudley

(585) 266-5750 x 208 (office)

(585) 245-2189 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Signsystems

Related Links

https://idsignsystems.com

