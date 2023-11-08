The IDS Shift: Sign Industry Leader Changes its Project Management Strategy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the construction and project management industry continues to integrate design and fabrication, ID Signsystems (IDS), a full-service sign company based in Rochester, NY, has made a significant shift in its operations approach, moving from a Design-Build philosophy to Turn-key Project Management. The transition represents IDS' commitment to providing broad, client-focused solutions while streamlining processes for better efficiency.

A digital gateway on the Hudson Valley Community College campus in Troy, NY.
Custom gateway for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Mammography unit in Buffalo, NY.
Design-Build has been a widely adopted methodology in the construction industry, involving integrating design and fabrication processes. As its traditional approach, IDS has successfully implemented Design-Build methodologies for hundreds of clients over the last 18 years, including recently completed projects for SUNY New Paltz  Alfred University, Milwaukee International Airport, and Syracuse University.

More recently, IDS' involvement has gone beyond sign design and fabrication. The firm adopted a Turn-key practice encompassing strategy development, construction management, site control, and relationship management to address complex project requirements.

For IDS, the Turn-key approach involves meticulous planning, early budgeting, and in-depth surveys of existing conditions and site considerations. By consolidating responsibilities and streamlining the overall project experience, IDS provides clients with a one-stop solution for sign projects, enabling maintenance and future expansion.

IDS' work for Hudson Valley Community College, Owego, New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center, and work currently underway at SUNY Morrisville are amongst sizable projects where this advanced level of project management has resulted in seamless execution from project initiation to completion.

For healthcare and collegiate campuses and town or urban city planners seeking a collaborative partner to simplify complex wayfinding and signage projects, IDS's turn-key approach ensures a smooth experience coupled with its tradition of producing exceptional sign quality.

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused architectural signage, placemaking, and lighting solutions. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

