IDTechEx Analyse Li-ion Patent Trends

IDTechEx's search finds that since 2010, the total number of Li-ion patent applications that have been filed has grown by approximately 300%, mirroring the growth in the Li-ion market. This growth in patent applications has occurred across various technology groups, including NMC/NCA and Li-Mn-rich cathodes, silicon anodes, electrolytes and electrolyte additives, separators and nanocarbon use. Significant growth in the number of applications per year was seen particularly between 2010-2015 and while all areas covered have seen growth since 2010, the number of patents regarding the use of nanocarbons in Li-ion have seen the most substantial growth over the past 10 years, in line with the growing hype, and recent utilization, of graphene and carbon nanotubes in Li-ion batteries.

Geographically, Chinese assignees have been particularly active and have been responsible for much of the growth in total Li-ion patent applications over the past 5-10 years. Since 2011, Chinese assignees have responsible for approximately 47% of all patent applications, compared to just 17% during the period 2001-2010. This mirrors the growing importance of Chinese players in Li-ion development and suggests that beyond their dominance in processing and manufacturing, China may move into a dominant IP position too, especially if assignees start to file outside of China, which tends not to be the case currently.

The new report, "Li-ion Battery Patent Landscape 2020", www.IDTechEx.com/LiPatent provides insight into Li-ion innovation trends and compliments IDTechEx's research into the Li-ion, solid-state battery, and electric vehicle markets. For the full portfolio of energy storage and electric vehicle research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/ES.

