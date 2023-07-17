IDTechEx Discusses Applications of Antimicrobial Technology in Addressing Healthcare Infections

News provided by

IDTechEx

17 Jul, 2023, 02:32 ET

BOSTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare-associated infections (HAI), also known as hospital-acquired infections, are a major problem healthcare systems face worldwide. Each year, millions of patients contract infectious diseases while in hospital. These HAIs not only lengthen hospital stays and utilize resources, such as hospital beds, but also have deadly consequences. While proper medical practices, such as good hand hygiene, can go a long way, there are additional tools that health systems can use to address this silent pandemic.

Antimicrobial technologies are additives and coatings that enable products to combat microorganisms effectively. These antimicrobial products not only protect themselves from the likes of bacteria and fungi, but they can also protect people. IDTechEx has recently published a market research report on the topic, 'Antiviral and Antimicrobial Technology Market 2023-2033', examining the technologies, applications, and drivers for the antimicrobial technology industry. One of the key motivations for companies interviewed by IDTechEx is the development of antimicrobial technology to address the problem of HAIs.

While antimicrobial technologies have been shown to be extremely efficient in laboratory settings, these often do not match real-life conditions. Field tests and clinical trials within hospitals are required to understand if antimicrobial technologies can truly lower the rate of HAIs.

Antimicrobial Surfaces

High-touch surfaces such as bed rails, buttons, and door handles have a high chance of harboring harmful microorganisms. Rather than creating new antimicrobial versions of these surfaces from scratch, spray-on antimicrobial coatings can be applied. Companies such as Goldshield and Dyphox have demonstrated in peer-reviewed journals that their antimicrobial spray coatings can reduce surface bioburden in hospitals. Goldshield has even demonstrated that this reduction in microorganisms on surfaces translates to decreased infection risk in hospitals. Though these companies utilize vastly different antimicrobial technologies (Goldshield uses an organosilane-based biocide and Dyphox a photocatalyst), the ability to apply both technologies as a spray allows for rapid deployment and easy reapplication.

Antimicrobial Textiles

Patients are in constant contact with textiles such as bed sheets, blankets and their clothing while in the hospital. Unlike surfaces that can be cleaned every hour, textiles are not washed as frequently. However, like surfaces, they can also become a source of HAIs. Several companies have developed technologies to embed antimicrobial technologies, such as silver and copper, into fibers and yarns. For example, Cupron's copper-infused textiles have been tested in a range of clinical studies. Results show that not only are these antimicrobial textiles effective in reducing HAIs, but that they can also improve the general wellbeing of skin. Separately, Applied Silver has developed a different concept: applying antimicrobial silver at each laundry cycle. Their product, SilvaClean, is utilized by the hospitality, sports, and healthcare industries.

More Evidence Is Required

Though hundreds of companies are developing antimicrobial technology and thousands upon thousands of antimicrobial products, not all antimicrobials are created equal. Only a handful of companies have conducted the necessary research to demonstrate the impact of their product on human health. Studies in the laboratory are often run in conditions that do not mirror those in the real world, including temperature, humidity, and even the way that the product would be used.

However, antimicrobial technologies should be used with care. In many cases, microorganisms use the same biological mechanisms to combat antimicrobial technologies as they do with antibiotic drugs. The overuse of antimicrobial technologies in daily life is risky for the world, as it adds to the evolutionary pressure on microorganisms toward antibiotic resistance.

To find out more about the IDTechEx report 'Antiviral and Antimicrobial Technology Market 2023-2033', including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/antimicrobial.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:
Lucy Rogers
Sales and Marketing Administrator
[email protected]
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx

Also from this source

Cheaper and Safer Sodium-Ion Batteries on the Horizon, Reports IDTechEx

EV SiC Adoption Advances as Tesla Announces 75% Reduction, Reports IDTechEx

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.