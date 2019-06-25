IDTechEx Launches New Healthcare Sensor Innovations Conference; Dedicated to Wearables and Sensors in Healthcare

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx, expert providers of emerging technology market intelligence and events, are launching a new Healthcare Sensor Innovations conference. The annual conference will focus on the latest developments in the use of wearables and sensors in continuous monitoring of individuals and point-of-care diagnostics. It will be held on the 25th and 26th of September 2019 at The Gillespie Centre in Clare College, Cambridge, UK.

Over the two-day conference, attendees will hear from over 30 speakers spanning the pharmaceutical, medical device, materials, and electronics industries. Speakers include GSK, Boston Scientific, Dexcom, Lifescan, Henkel, and Maxim Integrated.

Healthcare Sensor Innovations 2019 will also feature a tabletop exhibition of innovators in this space. Exhibiting companies include Delektre, LEAP Technology, Lohmann Technologies UK, Nissha GSI Technology, Plextek, Quad Industries and Screentec.

To find out more and to register for Healthcare Sensor Innovations 2019, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Cambridge.

In addition to the talks and exhibitors, attendees are encouraged to join the Gala Dinner on the evening of Wednesday 25th September. The dinner will be held in the 17th century Great Hall of Clare College in Cambridge and provides attendees with a winning combination of fine dining, the quintessential Cambridge experience, and networking time.

"We have been researching this area for over 10 years now, becoming knowledge holders and experts in the industry and we are delighted to offer a conference to educate, inform and connect companies in and around the healthcare industry on the emerging technologies" says Dr Nadia Tsao, Senior Technology Analyst at IDTechEx.

For attendees looking to learn about this emerging landscape, IDTechEx will be providing Masterclasses on the day before and the day after the conference; 24th and 27th September 2019. The Masterclasses will provide technical analysis, commercial understanding, and market outlooks across wearables, biosensors for health diagnostics, electronic skin patches as well as flexible, printed and stretchable sensors.

Register your place at Healthcare Sensor Innovations 2019 by the 5th of July and receive a 15% Discount by visiting www.IDTechEx.com/Cambridge. To find out more or speak to us about the event please contact:

Event Contact:

Cath Davies

Event Manager

c.davies@idtechex.com

+44(0)1223 812300

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies. Find out more at www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Abineri

Marketing Assistant

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

