IDTechEx Release New Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Report

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



IDTechEx Research, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, announces the availability of a new report, "Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2024-2034: Market, Technology, and Players".

Forecast and growth rate of MOFs. Source: IDTechEx

This comprehensive market report offers an independent analysis of metal-organic frameworks trends and considers applications of MOFs for several other early-stage technologies, including hydrogen storage, energy storage, sensors, and more. Informed by insights gained from primary research, the report analyzes key players in the field and provides market forecasts in terms of yearly mass demand and market value segmented by application.



What are metal-organic frameworks?



MOFs are a class of materials with exceptionally high porosity and surface area (up to 7000m2/g). The design flexibility and structural versatility afforded by MOFs have attracted widespread interest in numerous applications albeit with several unsuccessful attempts to commercialize the materials historically. However, the tunability, cycling stability, and selective adsorption/desorption characteristics of these materials are opening opportunities for commercialization as energy-efficient alternatives for a range of critical energy-intensive technologies.



This metal-organic frameworks market report provides the following information:



Key market insights into metal-organic frameworks (MOF) materials, manufacturing methods, pricing considerations, and several key emerging applications.





Overview of MOFs, with critical assessment of material production and upscaling strategies:



- Manufacturing methods adopted by key players to upscale production including key comparisons

- Downstream processes

- Material pricing considerations and key contributions to production costs





- Manufacturing methods adopted by key players to upscale production including key comparisons - Downstream processes - Material pricing considerations and key contributions to production costs Material properties and analysis, market activity, key comparisons with incumbent technologies and more are evaluated for key applications, including:



- Carbon capture including point source and direct air capture technologies using MOF sorbents and membranes

- Water harvesting for atmospheric water harvesting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies using MOF sorbents

- Chemical separations and purification technologies (e.g. air filtration, refrigerant reclamation, direct lithium extraction, gas separations, biogas upgrading, wastewater treatment, and more) using MOF membranes and sorbents

- Gas storage and other early-stage applications including sensors, catalysis, energy storage (e.g. batteries, supercapacitors, and thermal management), biomedical applications (e.g. drug delivery), agricultural applications for soil cultivation and targeted release of actives, and more.





- Carbon capture including point source and direct air capture technologies using MOF sorbents and membranes - Water harvesting for atmospheric water harvesting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies using MOF sorbents - Chemical separations and purification technologies (e.g. air filtration, refrigerant reclamation, direct lithium extraction, gas separations, biogas upgrading, wastewater treatment, and more) using MOF membranes and sorbents - Gas storage and other early-stage applications including sensors, catalysis, energy storage (e.g. batteries, supercapacitors, and thermal management), biomedical applications (e.g. drug delivery), agricultural applications for soil cultivation and targeted release of actives, and more. 10 year market forecasts & analysis:



- Total MOF market by application (tonnes)

- Total MOF market by application (US$)

The content of this MOFs report includes:

Executive Summary

Introduction to Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

MOF Manufacturing Methods and Pricing Considerations

Key Metal-Organic Framework Applications:



- MOFs for Carbon Capture

- MOFs for HVAC and Water Harvesting

- Chemical Separations and Purification using MOFs

- Other Early-Stage Applications of MOFs





- MOFs for Carbon Capture - MOFs for HVAC and Water Harvesting - Chemical Separations and Purification using MOFs - Other Early-Stage Applications of MOFs Outlook and 10-year Forecast



- Total MOF Market by Application (tonnes)

- Total MOF Market by Application (US$)





- Total MOF Market by Application (tonnes) - Total MOF Market by Application (US$) Company Profiles of Key MOF Players

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/MOFs, or for the full portfolio of research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research.



IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.



About IDTechEx



IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com .



Media Contact:



Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

[email protected]

+44(0)1223 812300



Social Media Links:



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389835/IDTechEx_MOFs_forecast_and_growth.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389957/IDTechEx_logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx