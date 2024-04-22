IDTechEx Release New Global Quantum Technologies Market Report

News provided by

IDTechEx

Apr 22, 2024, 08:07 ET

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, announces the availability of a new report, "Quantum Technology Market 2024-2034: Trends, Players, Forecasts".

Continue Reading
The quantum technologies market is predicted to grow with CAGR 25% in the next 10 years. Source: IDTechEx
The quantum technologies market is predicted to grow with CAGR 25% in the next 10 years. Source: IDTechEx

This comprehensive study provides clarity on the complexities of this rich and fast-moving industry, revealing significant opportunity, with the quantum technology market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25% in the next ten years. The quantum technology market leverages nano-scale physics to create revolutionary new devices for computing, sensing and communications. Across the industry, quantum technology offers a paradigm shift in performance compared with incumbent solutions.

This report characterizes the entire quantum technology market, identifies key trends, and provides an overview of the major players. Coverage across three key sectors including quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communications is included, alongside market forecasts from 2024 to 2034 and over 50 company profiles. 

IDTechEx has over 25 years of experience covering emerging technology markets, and is uniquely placed to analyze the interplay of related trends in the automotive, semiconductor, photonics, advanced materials, and sensor technology industries with the quantum technology market.

This quantum technologies market report provides the following information:

A review of the context and background of the quantum technology market                              

  • Overview of the quantum technology market landscape in 2024.
  • Ten-year market forecasts by annual revenue within quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communications hardware markets.
  • Overview of key national quantum strategies, and comparison of government funding commitments.
  • Over 50 company profiles of key players in the quantum technology market.

Full market characterization of major technologies and applications within the quantum technology market

  • Summary of material opportunities within the quantum technology market.
  • Breakdown of eight major approaches to commercializing quantum computing including superconducting (gate-based and annealing), trapped-ion, neutral atom, silicon-spin, photonic, diamond, and topological.
  • Details of critical benchmarks for quantum computing and comparison of achievements and roadmaps across key modalities and commercial players.
  • Overview of key markets for quantum sensing including precision navigation and timing, biomedical imaging, and remote current sensing.
  • Coverage of technology approaches to commercializing chip-scale atomic clocks, quantum gyroscopes, quantum magnetic field sensors, quantum gravimeters, and more.
  • Comparison of software and hardware approaches to quantum communications for enhanced data security, including post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum key distribution (QKD)
  • SWOT analysis of each technology area within the market, and roadmaps for each sector.

The table of contents of this report includes: 

  • Executive Summary and Conclusions
  • Introduction
  • Quantum Computing
  • Quantum Sensing
  • Quantum Communications
  • Materials for Quantum Technology
  • Market Forecasts
  • 50+ Company Profiles

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit  www.IDTechEx.com/QuantumTech. This report forms part of a wider portfolio of quantum related research, including drill down reports on quantum sensors, quantum communications and quantum computing – find out more at www.IDTechEx.com/Research/Quantum.

 IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

About IDTechEx 

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers 
Marketing and Sales Administrator
[email protected] 
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393326/IDTechEx_Quantum_Pie_Charts.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/4662342/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx

Also from this source

IDTechEx Report Unveils 3D Electronics Status and Opportunities

IDTechEx Report Unveils 3D Electronics Status and Opportunities

3D electronics is an emerging manufacturing approach that enables electronics to be integrated within or onto the surface of objects. 3D electronic...
Streamlined Glasses and Smart Headsets - IDTechEx Explores Augmented and Virtual Reality

Streamlined Glasses and Smart Headsets - IDTechEx Explores Augmented and Virtual Reality

Augmented and virtual reality are being developed in new ways to enhance reality, from streamlined smart glasses to headsets with farfetched fantasy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics