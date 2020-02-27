IDTechEx Research: Peak Car Bringing Huge Opportunities

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2030 will be the global "tipping point" for sustainable mobility in the world's largest cities, according to Kantar's Mobility Futures study, confirming the IDTechEx study just before. Kantar predicts private car journeys in the world's largest cities decreasing 10% by 2030 due to the sharing economy, multi-modality, autonomous vehicles and aging population.

Apollo Autonomous Driving Shuttle. Source: IDTechEx (www.IDTechEx.com/Shuttle)

The analysis shows offset from increased public transport, cycling and walking. Kantar surveyed 20,000 citizens across 31 cities. The report also distilled panel discussions with 53 mobility experts from 14 countries, finding 49% of city trips become greener vs. 46% for cars (currently 51%). Taxi, ride-sharing/ride-hailing trips, and other modes become 5%.

Consistent with this, in its new report, "Robot Shuttles and Autonomous Buses 2020-2040," IDTechEx finds that robot shuttle sales will take off around 2030 as a new form of transport. Symmetrical, they never do U-turns and some will be allowed over piazzas and in shopping malls. Some will double as last-mile goods transport. With 37 projects worldwide, they are already the basis of the smart city Toyota is building at the foot of Mount Fuji.

Kantar finds that, across the 31 cities surveyed, a massive 36.7 million city-dwellers will change the way they travel over the next 10 years. IDTechEx sees huge materials and components opportunities in this, the subject of its conference Electric Vehicle Materials 2020 and parallel conferences in Berlin, Germany, on May 13-14. Presentations cover solar bodywork, new thermal management, ubiquitous sensors, new batteries and much more. Join us at this event to hear the latest advances for novel materials used in electric vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ElectricVehiclesEurope.tech

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Event products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information on IDTechEx Research and Consultancy contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Abineri

Marketing Coordinator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Related Images

apollo-autonomous-driving-shuttle.jpg

Apollo Autonomous Driving Shuttle

Apollo Autonomous Driving Shuttle. Source: IDTechEx (www.IDTechEx.com/Shuttle)

Related Links

Further IDTechEx Research on Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Materials | 13 - 14 May 2020 | Estrel Convention Center, Berlin, Germany

SOURCE IDTechEx

Related Links

http://www.IDTechEx.com

