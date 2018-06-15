IDTechEx Research Releases Global Electric Trucks and Delivery Vans Markets Report for 2018-2028

BOSTON, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology improvement with electrified road vehicles has been slow. The primary reason why trucks are now a major focus for electrification is local and national government and other regulations and incentives in the face of increasing public concern about road vehicle emissions and global warming. The brand new IDTechEx Research report Electric Trucks and Delivery Vans 2018-2028 finds the market for electric trucks and vans will reach $480bn by 2028.

Source: IDTechEx Research Report "Electric Trucks and Delivery Vans 2018-2028"

Most trucks run on diesel and the ongoing announcements by certain countries and cities that they will ban diesel from a certain date in the future causes increasing uncertainty and risk for those making and using conventional trucks, including possible collapse in resale values.

The trucking industry runs on tight margins and total cost of ownership is key, so fleet management companies delay purchases so they comply with new toughening carbon dioxide emissions laws — but the days of reckoning are now approaching. In 2018, the German government announced it will drop the tolls for electric semi trucks as of Jan. 1, 2019. The move by transport minister Andreas Scheuer is designed to motivate the slow electrification of truck transport as it promises savings for haulage firms.

Larger and larger vehicles will become affordable in pure electric form due to battery and other costs reducing and ICE costs increasing due to extra emission control devices being fitted to meet more onerous emissions laws. However, some EVs are bought as pure electric earlier for other reasons such as indoor working, the wish to take a lead in tackling urban pollution, tightening emissions laws or having the fast, accurate response needed for various degrees of autonomy up to driverless operation.

IDTechEx has prepared this report because ever larger vehicles become viable in pure electric form, and now it is the turn of on-road trucks. Primarily this is due to the all-important cost of ownership being lower a few years from now. Also included are small vans that have been used in pure electric form for 130 years because they are of interest to the same logistics, retailing and industrial companies.

Electric Trucks and Delivery Vans 2018-2028 covers technical and marketing aspects, by segmenting the market into light-duty electric vehicles (LDV), medium-duty electric vehicles (MDV), and heavy-duty electric vehicles (HDV). The main models across these categories under development are presented, together with innovations in enabling technologies like powertrains, axles, and battery packs. With a global coverage, this report aims at informing users about the size of the market and the underlying opportunities, also in terms of energy storage sources: will Li-ion batteries or fuel cells capture most of the market for long-haul transport applications? A detailed split over battery chemistry is also provided, detailing how NMC, LFP, and other cathode materials will capture the total addressable market.

This technical document is complemented with information on autonomous driving for the trucking industry, as well as enabling technologies like smart roads and charging infrastructure. This report is intended to be useful to all in the value chain from materials and research organisations to parts and systems suppliers, operators, legislators and others. It is the only up to date comprehensive coverage of the subject based on thorough research worldwide. See www.IDTechEx.com/etruck.

Analyst access from IDTechEx

All report purchases include up to 30 minutes telephone time with an expert analyst who will help to link key findings in the report to the business issues you are addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Report Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1.1 Purpose and scope of this report 1.2. Megatrends affected by and affecting EV markets 1.3. Social megatrends red. Technological megatrends blue 1.4. The end game is not as popularly portrayed 1.5. Electrification roadmap 1.6. Who is being disrupted? 1.7. Upcoming restrictions for commercial vehicles 1.8. Specialty vehicles 1.9. More carrot, more stick 1.10. Pure electric vehicle adoption dynamics 1.11. Benefits from truck and van electrification 1.12. Pure electric vehicle adoption dynamics 1.13. Nikola fuel cell hybrid or Tesla battery truck? 1.14. Need for a systems approach 1.15. Limited 48V opportunity with delivery trucks/ vans



2. INTRODUCTION 2.1. Urban pollution 2.2. Emissions cause much more injury than previously realised 2.3. CO2 emission limits enacted worldwide to 2025 2.4. Why go electric? Drivers of truck electrification 2.5. GHG emissions from transport, EU-28, 2015 2.6. Final energy consumption in the EU-28 (mtoe), 2015 2.7. CO2 emission from road transport, EU-28, 2015 2.8. CO2 emission from road transport 2.9. Projected global freight activity and GHG emissions from 2015 to 2050 2.10. The state of the art in alternative drivetrains 2.11. Market for urban goods transport grows rapidly 2.12. Market for e-commercially transported goods 2.13. Share of US grocery market 2.14. The worldwide freight transport industry 2.15. Euro 6 emissions standard adoption around the world 2.16. Fuel emissions policies around the world 2.17. Electric trucks and vans cut pollution faster than cars 2.18. EU initiatives to offset additional powertrain weight 2.19. Fuel saving technology areas 2.20. The easy way out of emissions control: aerodynamics 2.21. Aerodynamics: Shell Airflow Starship 2.22. Other avenues for fuel efficiency: lightweighting 2.23. Is retrofitting an economically viable option? 2.24. Electric powertrain options for trucks 2.25. Start-stop electrification and other fuel efficiency measures 2.26. Maxwell's Ultracapacitor-Based Engine Start Module



3. CLASSIFICATIONS OF TRUCKS AND VANS 3.1. The worldwide freight transport industry 3.2. Value chain rewritten 3.3. Different segments of goods transportation by land 3.4. Types of popular on-road truck 3.5. Existing truck classifications



4. TRUCKS AND VANS IN THE EU 4.1. The worldwide freight transport industry - EU 4.2. Pollutant emissions have been slashed to near-zero levels 4.3. Main truck brands in Europe 4.4. Truck sales in EU-28 by size and brand, 2016 4.5. Vans in Europe 4.6. Vans in EU-28 - market share by brand, fuel and sales, 2016 4.7. Best-selling vans in EU-28, 2016 4.8. CO2 emissions for vans in Europe by brand, 2009-2016 4.9. CO2 emissions for vans in Europe by country, 2016



5. TRUCKS AND VANS IN THE US 5.1. The worldwide freight transport industry - USA 5.2. US truck population by vehicle type 5.3 HDV market share in the US 5.4. Average Daily Truck Traffic on the National Highway System, 2012 5.5. Industry issues according to US truckers 5.6. Average truck age in the US 5.7. Alternative fuel choices for trucks in the US 5.8. The cost of trucking in the United States 5.9. Average U.S. On-Highway Diesel Prices, 2008 - 2016 5.10. Repair & maintenance, another running cost for US truckers 5.11. Nobody wants to be a truck driver in the US 5.12. The solution: electric, autonomous trucks?



6. TRUCKS AND VANS IN JAPAN 6.1. Truck transport business in Japan 6.2. The number of truck carriers has plateaued 6.3. CO2 emissions from trucks 6.4. Main truck brands in Japan 6.5. Historic truck sales in Japan 6.6. Medium and heavy duty truck sales in Japan 6.7. Large and medium-sized trucks market share



7. TRUCKS AND VANS IN CHINA 7.1. The worldwide freight transport industry - China 7.2. HDV registrations in China by province, by type, and brand 7.3. Truck engine supplier relationships in China 7.4. Chinese truck joint ventures 7.5. China's truck market segments 7.6. China exports its trucks too 7.7. Buses down in China, trucks up 7.8. China's first emissions testing standard for heavy-duty vehicles 7.9. Argonne National Labs



8. TRUCKS AND VANS IN THE ROW 8.1. The worldwide freight transport industry - Russia 8.2. Other markets - Mexico 8.3. A visual history of commercial hybrid trucks



9. LIGHT DUTY ELECTRIC VEHICLES 9.1. An industry changing from the ground up 9.2. Last Mile vehicle needs and challenges 9.3. Small vehicles that move the local economy 9.4. Retrofitting of old delivery vans 9.5. Harrod's electric van 9.6. Functions required 9.7. UPS to transform diesel trucks into electric vehicles 9.8. Deutsche Post DHL runs 5000 StreetScooters 9.9. Nissan e-NV200 9.10. StreetScooter 9.11. Renault Kangoo Z.E. 9.12. Renault Master Z.E. 9.13. Citröen Berlingo Electric / Peugeot Partner Electric 9.14. LDV/Saic Maxus EV80 9.15. Iveco Daily Electric 9.16. Mercedes Benz eVito 9.17. Mercedes Benz eSprinter 9.18. Daimler Vision Van 9.19. Volkswagen e-Crafter 9.20. Ford Transit Custom PHEV 9.21. LEVC taxi-based PHEV van 9.22. Dongfeng Motor Corporation 9.23. Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV 9.24. Bakery Vehicle 1 9.25. Bucher 9.26. TU Munich aCar 9.27. Tropos Motors ABLE 9.28. Polaris GEM eL XD 9.29. IFEVS



10. MEDIUM DUTY ELECTRIC VEHICLES 10.1. A category that is difficult to define 10.2. Fuso eCanter 10.3. Wrightspeed 10.4. Orange EV 10.5. Iveco 10.6. Dual Energy 10.7. Iveco Dual Energy 10.8. Alkane and evLaboratory MoU 10.9. Geely and Via Motors to make electric truck 10.10. Royal Mail with all-electric vans 10.11. Zero Truck 10.12. Chanje vans 10.13. Efficient Drivetrains Inc 10.14. Dongfeng Motor Corporation 10.15. List of Commercial Medium Duty Vehicles 10.16. Medium Duty Electric Vehicle demonstration projects



11. HEAVY DUTY ELECTRIC VEHICLES 11.1. Trucks 11.2. EDF: electric trucks to disrupt highway transport 11.3. MAN e-mobility roadmap 11.4. Why Daimler is pushing for electric trucks 11.5. VW and Navistar to use joint e-drivetrain for trucks 11.6. Cummins announces acquisition of Brammo 11.7. Cummins Acquires Johnson Matthey's Automotive Battery Systems Business 11.8. Scania and Northvolt partnership 11.9. Hino Motors 11.10. BMW and SCHERM 11.11. Tesla Semi 11.12. Tesla's New Semi Already Has Some Rivals 11.13. Daimler eActros 11.14. Daimler 11.15. Timeline of Daimler's electric truck models 11.16. Hyundai rushes to electrify commercial vehicles 11.17. Mack Trucks 11.18. BYD electric truck assembly plant in Ontario, Canada 11.19. Motiv Power Systems 11.20. Efficient Drivetrains Inc 11.21. Atlas Copco adds to haulage truck range 11.22. VDL will present its Electric Truck early in 2019 11.23. E-Force One 11.24. Renault and Groupe Delanchy 11.25. eMoss 11.26. eMoss - pure EV trucks 11.27. eMoss - electric trucks with range extender 11.28. eTruck from eMoss and Tampere University 11.29. Shannxi Automotive PHEV Class 8 cement mixer truck 11.30. Hybrid upfit system for trucks 11.31. BYD Delivers First All-Electric Garbage Truck To Palo Alto 11.32. First electric truck by VDL 11.33. Magna 11.34. Thor Trucks 11.35. Renault to sell electric trucks in 2019 11.36. Volvo to reveal electric semi truck for 2019 11.37. Volvo with Samsung for full-electric trucks 11.38. List of commercial Heavy Duty Vehicles 11.39. Heavy Duty Electric Vehicle demonstration projects 11.40. Some electric trucks compared



12. HYBRID VS. PURE ELECTRIC TRUCKS AND VANS 12.1. Powertrain focus 12.2. Motor-generator REM duty cycle, type, function 12.3. A matter of use cases 12.4. Heavy duty powertrains by application 12.5. ICE vs. parallel hybrid drivetrain 12.6. Eaton Hybrid Electric System Layout 12.7. Anatomy of a hybrid electric van 12.8. Waste heat recovery (WHR) in a hybrid powertrain 12.9. CO2eq emissions in different heavy duty vehicles 12.10. Hybrid upfit system for trucks 12.11. TEVA / JAC 12.12. Mahle Range Extender 12.13. The more battery capacity the better, right? 12.14. Ricardo's view of long haul options



13. FUEL CELLS FOR TRUCKS AND VANS 13.1. Fuel cell vehicles will never be mainstream 13.2. Fuel cells are dead. Long live fuel cells! 13.3. The need for long range beyond range extenders 13.4. What fuel cell vans used to look like 13.5. What fuel cell vans look like today 13.6. Fuel cell trucks in China 13.7. Fuel cells and trucks today 13.8. Primary problems between battery and fuel cell on-road vehicles 13.9. Batteries vs. Fuel Cells - driving range 13.10. Are batteries viable for long-haul? 13.11. Batteries vs. Fuel Cells - cost 13.12. Batteries vs. Fuel Cells - efficiency 13.13. Guide to Hydrogen Truck Refuelling 13.14. Hydrogen refuelling station 13.15. Developing Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure 13.16. Alternative fuels generation - 2030 vs. 2050 13.17. Fuel cell-battery hybrid systems 13.18. Anheuser-Busch Makes Record Order of 800 Nikola Trucks 13.19. Ballard and Kenworth 13.20. Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California 13.21. Ballard and Hyster-Yale 13.22. ULEM Co 13.23. How bio-waste generates hydrogen 13.24. Nikola and Bosch partnership - hydrogen fuel cell 13.25. DHL/Streetscooter also trials fuel cell delivery vans 13.26. Keyou 13.27. Fuel Cell vehicle demonstration projects



14. THE ECONOMICS OF GOODS DELIVERY 14.1. Top challenges for commercial vehicles 14.2. Differences between e-car and e-truck 14.3. How many km do trucks travel in a year and in a day 14.4. Testing and Demonstration of PHEV Parcel Delivery Vehicles 14.5. TCO of a diesel truck vs. an all-electric truck 14.6. Financial benefits for the freight industry 14.7. Potential CO2eq reduction potential of HEV trucks 14.8. Battery makers in China see tough times 14.9. What does this imply for niche EV markets? 14.10. Commercial EVs help the others cross the Devil's Bridge 14.11. When will cost parity be reached? 14.12. Tesla sued for $2B by Nikola over alleged patent infringement 14.13. Last Mile Delivery - DHL 14.14. Last Mile Delivery - Amazon 14.15. The Tesla Semi Will Eclipse Diesel 14.16. Making Sense Out of Tesla's Semi Truck Economics 14.17. U.K. Truckers: Tesla Semi Performance not Important 14.18. Tesla Truck gets DHL order as shippers test Semi 14.19. Ryder To Order Tesla's Semi 14.20. Barriers to fuel-saving technologies 14.21. Trucks are only convenient below 400 km range 14.22. Cost of electricity in California by time of day ($/kWh) 14.23. Strategies for reducing the cost of electricity for xEVs 14.24. The total cost of ownership of electric trucks 14.25. The economics of battery swapping for electric trucks 14.26. The economics of fuel cells in trucks 14.27. The economics of e-roads and catenaries 14.28. Cost projections in selected countries for various powertrains 14.29. Economic viability of several zero-emission technologies 14.30. E-truck adoption rate forecasts in California 14.31. Powertrain cost comparison - China 14.32. Powertrain cost comparison - Europe 14.33. Powertrain cost comparison - United States 14.34. Advantages and disadvantages of electric vs. fuel cell trucks



15. SOME OF THE KEY ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES 15.1. The key enabling technologies are changing 15.2. Energy storage 15.3. Forecasts of energy density by type 2018-2028 15.4. Rapid scale-up with rapid change of product spells trouble 15.5. Safety 15.6. EVs catching fire get media attention, but ICEs are not immune to that either 15.7. Battery choices at MAN Truck & Bus 15.8. Bosch and batteries for trucks 15.9. GVI - battery packs for delivery vans 15.10. EnerDel - battery packs for trucks 15.11. Supercapacitors in heavy trucks 15.12. Skeleton Tech: supercap opportunity 15.13. Iveco and Supercaps - a cost perspective 15.14. Iveco and Supercaps - a history of tests 15.15. Iveco and high power- LTO, NCM, or Supercaps? 15.16. Motor technology choices 15.17. Technology preference by type of vehicle 15.18. REM technologies performance in powertrains: the show so far 15.19. Trend to high voltage, high speed motors 15.20. Oerlikon SR motor in large hybrids 15.21. Planned PM synchronous heavy duty drive UQM, Eaton,Pi Innovo 15.22. Electric Wheel Hub Drives 15.23. Dana in-axle motor 15.24. Move to integration - Volkswagen's approach 15.25. Examples of trend to product integration 15.26. Example of multiple REM per vehicle 15.27. Flybrid KERS used by Wrightbus UK on hybrid buses 15.28. LeTourneau switched reluctance 15.29. Continental 15.30. BPW axles 15.31. TM4 15.32. Cool Tech (formerly HPEV Inc.) 15.33. Reinventing wind turbines for use on boats, ships, aircraft, land vehicles 15.34. Charging needs for LCV and MCV/HCV 15.35. Opportunity charging makes batteries for trucks smaller



16. SMART ROADS FOR ELECTRIC TRUCKS 16.1. There's Now An Electric Highway In California 16.2. Mack demonstrates catenary-powered PHEV 16.3. Volvo's electric roads point to battery-free EV future 16.4. Dynamic EV charging 16.5. Qualcomm 16.6. ElectRoad 16.7. University of Washington 16.8. Auckland University



17. AUTONOMOUS TRUCKING 17.1. Joint venture for autonomous electric trucks 17.2. Joint venture: CEO statements 17.3. What Does Tesla's Automated Truck Mean for Truckers? 17.4. Automation levels in trucking explained 17.5. Uber acquiring Otto sets the scene on fire? 17.6. Embark: Hybrid approach for autonomous truck driving on highways 17.7. Starsky Robotics: retrofitting existing trucks and making them remote-controlled 17.8. Baidu: becoming the Android of autonomous vehicles 17.9. TuSimple: Chinese Al provider for level-4 autonomous trucks 17.10. Market forecasts for autonomous trucking: a 20-year view for level-4 and level-5 automation (market share as % total truck unit sales) 17.11. Historical price evolution for cameras, primary/secondary memory, computing and photovoltaics 17.12. Ten-year and twenty-year component-segmented price projections for hardware for autonomous mobility 17.13. Market forecasts for autonomous trucking: a 20-year view for level-4 and level-5 automation (in unit numbers and dollars) 17.14. Market forecasts for autonomous trucking: a 20-year view for the value of automation hardware/components 17.15. The economic case for autonomous trucks 17.16. Pelton: V2V links to enable closer platooning



18. MARKET FORECASTS 2018-2028 18.1. Assumptions behind the forecasts - light-duty vehicles (LDV) 18.2. Assumptions behind the forecasts - medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MDV/HDV) 18.3. Average battery size for vans and trucks (kWh) 2018-2028 18.4. LDV - Market forecasts (000's units) 2018-2028 18.5. LDV - Market forecasts (GWh) 2018-2028 18.6. LDV - Market forecasts (GWh) by battery chemistry 2018-2028 18.7. LDV - Market forecasts ($B) 2018-2028 18.8. MDV/HDV - Market forecasts (000's units) 2018-2028 18.9. MDV/HDV - Market forecasts (000's units) - battery-powered and fuel cells 2018-2028 18.10. MDV/HDV - Market forecasts (GWh) 2018-2028 18.11. MDV/HDV - Market forecasts (GWh) by battery chemistry 2018-2028 18.12. MDV/HDV - Market forecasts ($B) 2018-2028

