IDX Appoints Richard Simons as New Worldwide Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, a leading global strategic communications and performance marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Richard Simons as its new Worldwide Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22. Simons succeeds Scott Paterson, who is stepping down from the role after two years spent successfully guiding IDX through a rebrand amid major market shifts.

Simons brings a wealth of experience from senior financial roles across the media and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO at Mediazoo, where he played a key role in architecting and delivering the company's growth strategy and facilitating its successful exit to private equity.

"Richard's experience and passion for corporate communications, performance marketing and technology will be invaluable as we expand our AI-driven services globally," said Crispin Beale, Chief Executive Officer of IDX. "At IDX, we're proud to lead with innovation in investor relations, performance marketing and global corporate communications. I'm excited to work alongside such a capable leader and confident he will help us exceed our ambitious growth goals."

Earlier in his career, Simons held finance leadership roles at Microsoft, Sky and DMGT. While at Microsoft's MSN division, he supported the rapid expansion of its advertising and subscription-based businesses.

At IDX, Simons will lead the finance function as the company enters its next phase of international growth. His focus will include enhancing commercial insight and providing strategic financial support to the leadership team.

"I'm excited to join IDX and honoured to have been chosen to work with Investcorp, Crispin Beale and the wider board in this next phase of evolution," said Simons.

Simons' appointment reflects IDX's focus on further strengthening its leadership team to support long-term strategic and financial objectives.

