IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health

"It is exciting that we have developed a more efficient and accurate way of capturing this measure of cardiovascular health," said Abramoff. "This represents one component of the work we are doing to develop an autonomous AI diagnostic system that accurately identifies patients at high risk of cardiovascular events."

Since 2011, IDx has researched how algorithms can be used to assess cardiovascular health and plans to incorporate this patented tool into its existing AI platform. By combining blood vessel measurements with BMI, blood pressure, and other health measures, IDx hopes to provide physicians with a new level of understanding of early indicators of cardiovascular risk.

Measurement of arteries and veins have long been studied as important predictors of an increased risk of stroke, cerebral atrophy, cognitive decline, and myocardial infarction. Yet these measurements, when done by human experts are often inaccurate and may result in missing early warning signs that would allow physicians to initiate outcome-changing interventions. Using AI, the new patented method and systems overcomes these limitations to obtain more accurate measurements.

IDx is the developer of IDx-DR, an AI-based diagnostic system for the autonomous detection of diabetic retinopathy that is currently under review by the FDA. If cleared, IDx-DR is expected to be the first autonomous, AI-based diagnostic system intended for use in the front lines of healthcare.

About IDx, LLC

IDx is an AI diagnostic systems company focused on developing clinically-aligned autonomous algorithms that identify disease in medical images. Its mission is to transform the quality, accessibility, and affordability of global healthcare through the automation of medical diagnosis and treatment.

IDx is a leader in automated medical image analysis. The company recently completed an FDA clinical trial for its first product, IDx-DR, an AI-based diagnostic system that detects diabetic retinopathy. The device is not currently available for sale in the United States but a clearance determination is expected in 2018.

IDx also has products in development for the detection of macular degeneration, glaucoma, Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, and stroke risk. The company was founded by world renowned retina specialists and has a strategic partnership with IBM Watson Health to distribute its products in the EU.

IDx, LLC

2300 Oakdale Blvd.

Coralville, IA 52241

Phone: 319-248-5620

www.eyediagnosis.net

IDx Contact:

Laura Shoemaker

Director of Marketing Communications

1-319-321-2045

lshoemaker@eyediagnosis.net

Media Contact:

Michelle Ronan Noteboom

Amendola Communications

1-512-426-2870

mnoteboom@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idx-founder-awarded-patent-for-system-that-automatically-detects-measure-of-cardiovascular-health-300621262.html

SOURCE IDx

Related Links

https://www.eyediagnosis.net

