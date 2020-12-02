IDX™ launches IDX Healthcare and appoints Michael Moore as Vice President of Sales for IDX Healthcare

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, an industry-leading data privacy and identity theft protection provider, is announcing the launch of their new IDX Healthcare suite of privacy solutions. IDX Healthcare will be the first digital health service to enable safe access to patient care, inform consumers of their medical record disclosures and send real-time alerts of attempts to utilize their private information via IDX's patented medical identity alert system (MIDAS™).

IDX is also excited to announce the appointment of Michael Moore to the company as vice president of sales for IDX Healthcare. Moore brings more than two decades of experience working in healthcare technology to the IDX team, having led high-growth initiatives with companies such as Computer Sciences Corporation and United Healthcare. Prior to joining IDX, Michael was responsible for setting up public sector businesses focused on Medicaid and Medicare, along with commercial programs with companies such as SunGard and LexisNexis, that engage health plan members in actively managing their healthcare. Moore will lead IDX's expansion to provide consumers protection with their personal information and ensure their privacy when using digital health services.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the addition of Michael to our IDX team," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "He brings a remarkable portfolio of experience and is well equipped to forge the path for our new healthcare channel. His keen acumen and vast knowledge in the healthcare industry is going to help us expand IDX's offerings to serve consumers as they engage in the healthcare ecosystem."

IDX helps health plans and provider organizations protect consumer privacy driving stronger, more lasting engagement rates through confidence and trust. Moore will work to address privacy risks related to how consumers engage with their healthcare team, providing a foundation for patients to feel safe and secure in their healthcare experience.

"As the healthcare industry shifts to balance a virtual delivery component with in-person care, the need for personal privacy has never been greater," said Michael Moore, vice president of sales for IDX Healthcare. "I'm excited to be championing our healthcare business and highlighting privacy as an integral component of consumer-centric solutions from health plans and providers. IDX is uniquely positioned to provide these innovative privacy solutions, empowering consumers to take back control of their privacy in healthcare."

To learn more about IDX and its expansion into the healthcare industry, visit their website at https://www.idx.us/healthcare .

About IDX

IDX is the only consumer privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

SOURCE IDX