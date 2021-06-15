IDX Privacy Wins at Fortress Cyber Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, the leading privacy platform and data breach services provider, announced their flagship product, IDX Privacy, has been named a winner in the software and applications category of the 2021 Fortress Cyber Awards. This all-in-one privacy protection software was first launched in October 2020 and expanded to Apple and Google Play stores in December 2020.

2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program identifies and rewards the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers. The awards highlight creative thinking, engineering, people and projects that address growing threats to benefit the global community.

"We are honored to have IDX Privacy named a winner by the Fortress Cyber Awards. This recognition is a testament to the work and ingenuity that went into the product and our vision for IDX Privacy to empower people to take back control of their digital privacy," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "I'm excited for this additional accolade validating IDX Privacy this year and look forward to some of the exciting updates IDX has in store for IDX Privacy to continue to meet evolving cyber risks."

"We are so proud to name IDX Privacy as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like IDX are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

To learn more about or purchase IDX Privacy, visit www.idx.us. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE IDX

Related Links

https://www.idx.us

