IEA extends use of Argus data

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Energy Agency (IEA) has decided to extend its use of pricing data from leading energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus. The IEA will use Argus prices for petrochemicals market tracking, adding to its use of Argus prices for crude oil, petroleum products, LPG and freight.

The IEA produces many key publications on energy markets including the influential monthly Oil Market Report and annual World Energy Outlook.

The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organisation, founded by OECD countries in response to the 1973-74 oil crisis. It provides authoritative and independent energy research, statistics, analysis and advice to the OECD.

Argus entered the petrochemical markets in 2012 and now offers global coverage of all main product groups including olefins, aromatics, methanol and their associated chemicals. Argus provides a full range of key petrochemicals services to the industry, including price reporting, news and analysis, and consulting.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted that the IEA has extended its use of Argus prices to include petrochemicals. The IEA is an extremely important and respected organisation within international energy markets and its choice of Argus is a real testament to the quality and reliability of our information."

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

Moscow: Alexey Komarov

+7 495 933 75 71

Email Alexey

Houston: Matt Oatway

+1 713 968 0000

Email Matt

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with almost 1,100 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 26 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media