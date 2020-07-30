IEEE Computer Society Publications Achieve Significant Increases in Impact Factors

"Our publications' impact factors, on average, have been increasing steadily since 2017," said Leila De Floriani, 2020 IEEE CS President. "This is a testament to not only the authors' quality of work, but also the many volunteers who make our journals and magazines stand out in the highly competitive field of computing within the scholarly publishing world—from reviewers to associate editors to editors in chief."

Impact factor is a measurement of how often a scholarly publication's articles are cited and therefore is an indicator of that publication's importance and influence within a scientific community. IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TPAMI) earned a very high impact factor of 17.861—the second-highest impact factor of all IEEE publications.

"Bolstered by the explosive growth of the computer-vision and machine-learning research communities, TPAMI continues to be one of IEEE's flagship journals and one of the premier journals across all of computer science," said Sven Dickinson, TPAMI editor in chief.

The IEEE CS journals with the highest 2019 impact factors are:

The IEEE CS magazines with the highest 2019 impact factors are:

"The release of the 2019 impact factors has confirmed the leadership role in computing of the IEEE CS publication portfolio across all areas of technical coverage," said Fabrizio Lombardi, IEEE CS Vice President for Publications. "This remarkable accomplishment is not limited to the impact factor, as it also encompasses all other publication metrics such as article influence and Eigenfactor scores. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our volunteer constituencies (reviewers, authors, editorial board members, and editors in chief) and the entire IEEE CS staff who have enabled this success and continued ascent in the publication echelons of computer engineering and science."

Impact factor measures the frequency with which the average article in a publication has been cited in a particular year. The calculation is based on a two-year period and involves dividing the number of times articles were cited by the number of articles that are citable. (Source: https://researchguides.uic.edu/if/impact)

