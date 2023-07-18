IEEE CS' Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference Ranks #1 on Research.com's Best Computer Science Conferences List

IEEE Computer Society

18 Jul, 2023

IEEE CS Captures Two of Top Three Spots, with a Total of 31 Events Included in the 2023 List

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (CS), the leading global computer science and engineering member community, announced today that its 2023 Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) secured the top ranking on Research.com's 2023 Best Computer Science Conferences List. The annual event, which is co-sponsored by the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF) and took place 18-22 June in Vancouver, Canada, is the preeminent computer vision event for new research in support of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), deep learning, and much more. CVPR amassed an impact score of 63.10 to secure the top ranking, a tally 20 points higher than its nearest competitor.

"At the Computer Society, we take pride in setting the standard for education and engagement in our field," said Nita Patel, president, IEEE CS. "The quality of our events continues to attract the world's foremost authorities on computer science and engineering, and our members are reshaping today's landscape. We're honored to be recognized by Research.com, and we look forward to continuing to offer events that advance the industry."

In addition to CVPR 2023, IEEE CS' International Conference on Computer Vision (2021) earned the #3 spot on Research.com's list, with an impact score of 40.60, resulting in IEEE CS claiming two of the top three highest-ranking events. Overall, 31 IEEE and IEEE CS conferences were recognized, including:

The 2023 Research.com Best Computer Science Conferences List is a compilation created from careful examination of nearly 4,000 conferences taking place beginning 2018 through 2023. Conferences are ranked via impact score, which is metric-computed based on factors including the quantity and quality of accepted research, as well as other indicators such as conference sponsoring bodies, number of events and steering committees. To learn more about IEEE Computer Society conferences and events, visit https://www.computer.org/conferences/calendar.

About the IEEE Computer Society
Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs, and by bringing together computer science and engineering leaders at every phase of their career for dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its members, but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

