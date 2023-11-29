IEEE CS Releases "20 in their 20s" List, Identifying Emerging Leaders in Computer Science and Engineering

29 Nov, 2023

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (CS), the leading computer science and engineering member community providing best-in-class publications, conferences, and programs, today released its first "20 in their 20s" list, identifying emerging leaders in computer science and engineering.

Comprised of early-career professionals making an impact on the technical community and their work, the inaugural "20 in their 20s" list celebrates the successes of individuals who are in the beginning stages of their computer science and engineering journeys. 2023 honorees include:

  1. Asif Ahmed, Software Development Engineer, MoneyView, Whizdm Innovations Pvt Ltd., India
  2. Olufemi Balogun, R&D Engineer, Operations & Strategy, VAAV Innovative Solutions, Nigeria
  3. Cybele Ghanem, Implementation and Support Engineer, Invigo, Lebanon
  4. Ali Ghasempour, Co-Founder and CEO, CyberWise.Space, Estonia
  5. Saptarshi Ghosh, Systems Design Engineer, Intel Corporation, USA
  6. Sneha Hegde, R&D Engineer, École Centrale de Lyon / KAPTEOS, France
  7. Niranjan Kumar, Business Development, Antano & Harini, India
  8. Ahmed Lachkham, Full-Stack Developer Consultant, Deloitte, Tunisia
  9. Muthu Mariapan, Senior Engineer, PathPartner Technology, India
  10. Sewwandie Nanyakkara, Senior Software Engineer, Sysco LABS, Sri Lanka
  11. Ariel Nowik, Software DeveloperSoftware Developer, Balanz Capital, Argentina
  12. Gaurav Pathak, IEEE CS mentor and active volunteer, India
  13. Lihini Rajapaksha,  Administrative Business Analyst, Xyicon
  14. Abdiel Ramirez, Systems Engineer, Comcast: Digital Media Services, USA
  15. Dhruvinsinh Rathod, Custom Software Engineering Analyst, Accenture, India
  16. Christos Roumeliotis, Co-Founder & General Manager, Innovation Bee, Greece
  17. Shivam Shivam, Engineering Lead, ZS, USA
  18. Mayesha Tafannum, Client Services Officer - Information Technology, HSBC, Bangladesh
  19. Shatakshi Tomar, Associate Data Engineer, Lowe's, India
  20. Zach Turner, Embedded Software Engineer, L3Harris Technologies, USA

"These honorees are emerging leaders in their respective areas," said Nita Patel, president, IEEE CS. "Their dedication to their work, passion for this community, and growing impact will serve us all well as they continue to develop as the next generation of global computer science and engineering leaders. Congratulations to all of our inaugural honorees on this well-deserved recognition."

Each "20 in their 20s" recipient was evaluated by a committee of IEEE CS leadership, who assessed candidates against a rubric of criteria, including exemplary leadership skills and ethics. Nominees also had to be working either in a full-time capacity or actively seeking full-time employment in a non-student role and be a maximum of 29 years old as of October 2023.

In addition to industry recognition, this year's honorees will receive up to a USD $1,500 travel grant and a complimentary registration toward a 2024 IEEE CS-sponsored conference; complimentary IEEE CS membership for one year; and exclusive invitations to participate in IEEE CS programs.

"We look forward to further engaging with each of these honorees, and we are excited to see what they will accomplish as they advance in their careers," concluded Patel.

About the IEEE Computer Society
Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas and levels of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) serves as the world's largest and most established professional organization of its type. IEEE CS sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs that inspire dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its nearly 400,000 community members, but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

