IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE21) Reveals Advance Conference Program

Bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it, QCE21, also known as Quantum Week, will focus on key quantum computing topics covering research, practice, applications, education, and training.

"We were very pleased with the success from the inaugural Quantum Week 2020, which included over 800 people from 45 countries and 225 companies attended the premier event which delivered 270+ hours of programming on quantum computing and engineering," said Hausi Müller, General Chair QCE21 and Co-Chair IEEE Quantum Initiative. "Through continued participation from our world-class sponsors, volunteers, speakers, authors, and the international quantum community, we look forward to building on our solid foundation for the future."

QCE21's keynote speakers include the following quantum leaders:

Alan Baratz — D-Wave Systems, President & CEO

James S. Clarke — Intel Labs, Director of Quantum Hardware

David J. Dean — Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Director Quantum Science Center

Jay Gambetta — IBM Quantum, IBM Fellow & VP Quantum Computing

Sonika Johri — IonQ, Senior Quantum Applications Research Scientist

Anthony Megrant — Google Quantum AI, Lead Research Scientist

Prineha Narang — Harvard University & Aliro Quantum, Professor & CTO

Brian Neyenhuis — Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Commercial Operations Leader

Urbasi Sinha — Raman Research Institute, Bangalore, Professor

Krista Svore — Microsoft, General Manager Quantum Systems

The QCE21 Registration Package provides Virtual Access to IEEE Quantum Week Oct 17-22, 2021 as well as On-Demand Access to all recorded events until the end of December 2021. The QCE21 live event will take place during Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).

Visit IEEE QCE21 to download the advance conference program, see the full list of speakers and abstracts, and view all event news including sponsors and exhibitors.

Register here to be a part of IEEE Quantum Week 2021 — early registration ends 20 September.

