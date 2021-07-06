IEEE World Congress on Services (IEEE SERVICES 2021) to Examine Services Computing and Applications

Centered around services computing, SERVICES 2021 covers systems and networking research pertaining to cloud, edge and Internet-of-Things (IoT), as well as technologies for intelligent computing, learning, Big Data and blockchain applications, addressing critical issues such as knowledge network, high performance, security, privacy, dependability, trustworthiness, and cost-effectiveness.

SERVICES 2021 serves as a platform and umbrella for the following prestigious co-located conferences, aiming to explore the deep knowledge space of services computing from various angles:

IEEE CLOUD 2021 - IEEE International Conference on Cloud Computing

IEEE ICDH 2021 - IEEE International Conference on Digital Health

IEEE ICWS 2021 - IEEE International Conference on Web Services

IEEE SCC 2021 - IEEE International Conference on Services Computing

IEEE SMDS 2021 – IEEE International Conference on Smart Data Services

Keynote presentations:

DBOS: A Database-oriented Operating System , by Michael Stonebraker , MIT

, by , Recent Advances of Industrial AI in Smart Service Transformation: Case Studies and Lessons Learned , by Jay Lee , Foxconn Technology Group

, by , Foxconn Technology Group Don't Handicap AI without Explicit Knowledge , by Amit Sheth , Founding Director of AI Institute, Fellow of IEEE, AAAI, AAAS, ACM

, by , Founding Director of AI Institute, Fellow of IEEE, AAAI, AAAS, ACM Engineering the Future of AI for the Enterprises, by Ruchir Puri , Chief Scientist of IBM Research and an IBM Fellow

Sponsorship opportunities:

IEEE SERVICES 2021 offers five new levels of premier sponsorship packages, extending opportunities to connect with international researchers and experts, be positioned as a leader in the services space, and gain worldwide recognition and branding visibility.

The 2021 IEEE World Congress on Services is the latest continuation of a 17-year history of outstanding conferences and is in no way associated with any similarly named non-IEEE event. IEEE SERVICES 2021 is sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) and its Technical Committee on Services Computing (TCSVC).

Visit IEEE SERVICES 2021 to view the full program, sponsorship packages, and all registration details. Contact [email protected] with questions.

