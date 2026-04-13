IEHP earns Great Place To Work® certification for the sixth consecutive year

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), one of the top five largest Medicaid health plans in the county, has earned Great Place To Work Certification™ for the sixth year in a row.

Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee and leadership behaviors, conducts the certification survey in March each year. It tracks responses in five categories and 15 subcategories ranging from credibility and respect to how fair employees are treated throughout the organization.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is certified a Great Place To Work for the sixth consecutive year. Results showed 87% of the team members who completed the survey said IEHP is a great place to work.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for a sixth year in a row," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "As an organization, we are committed to taking care of the people who take care of our community. Because we couldn't do what we do without our team members. They are the true heart of our health plan."

This year's survey was sent to 3,803 team members and saw an 83% completion rate.

Results showed:

95% believe IEHP has special and unique benefits.

94% felt welcome from Day 1.

93% said they feel good about the ways the health plan contributes to the community.

90% of team members surveyed are proud to tell others they work for IEHP.

Overall, 87% of the team members who completed the survey said IEHP is a great place to work.

"At IEHP, we want our team members to feel empowered in every part of their lives," said IEHP Chief People Officer Supriya Sood. "This recognition highlights our dedication to supporting our team with the opportunities and experiences that help them grow and reach their full potential."

According to Great Place To Work®, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, the organization found employees at certified workplaces:

Are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

Are twice likely to be paid fairly.

Are more likely to earn a fair share of the company's profits.

Have a fair chance at a promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Great Place To Work Vice President of Global Recognition Sarah Lewis-Kulin. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that IEHP stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

To learn more about Great Place To Work® certification criteria, go to www.greatplacetowork.com.

IEHP offers its employers benefits for personal and professional growth like career coaching, fitness classes, tuition reimbursement and financial assistance. For a full list of benefits and open roles, visit the health plan's career page at careers.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 5 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)