IEHP earns J.D. Power certification in customer service excellence

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience for phone support from J.D. Power, the global leader in consumer insights, data and analytics.

"As J.D. Power is a symbol of excellence, we are overjoyed at the recognition of the team's hard work and dedication to our members," said IEHP Vice President of Member Experience Mike Grant. "Certification also establishes member confidence that they are going to always receive great service."

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) earned J.D. Power certification for outstanding customer service by phone, a first for the local health plan. IEHP sought out certification to be on the cutting-edge of the customer service experience and enhance how it serves its more than 1.5 million members.

J.D. Power has been the voice of the customer service experience for five decades, using analytical data to identify improvements in client products and services across industries, such as insurance, financial services and automotive.

To earn certification, organizations must meet specific criteria, best practice benchmarks in customer satisfaction, organizational strategy and guiding principles such as team culture and team member engagement. J.D. Power assigned an evaluator to study and assess IEHP's work from the top down and collected customer satisfaction feedback from members in both English and Spanish.

IEHP sought out certification to be on the cutting-edge of the customer service experience and enhance how it serves members. After a more than a year-long process to complete, feedback provided helped "spark new ideas, reinforced IEHP's commitment to continuous improvement, and highlighted the importance of staying connected to our purpose," said IEHP Senior Director of Member Services Remington Paul.

"We've always believed that we deliver excellent customer service but having that belief recognized by J.D. Power through direct feedback from our members demonstrates that we're truly making a positive impact," he continued. "This was a reminder that excellence isn't about innovation—it's about consistency, intentionality, and staying grounded in what works."

IEHP's member services team is comprised of 508 team members who, in 2025, have responded to around 146,900 calls a month, or an average of 4,900 calls a day across all lines of business, which include Medi-Cal, Medicare and Covered California. Most common questions answered by the call center range from a member's eligibility status to referrals and authorizations.

For a list of careers or to learn more about the organization and its work, go to careers.iehp.org or visit www.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)