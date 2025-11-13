IEHP opens nominations for 2026 Living the Mission Awards

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know an individual, community organization or company whose mission is to create a healthier community? Nominate them for Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) annual Living the Mission Awards.

Now through Jan. 31, 2026, nominations are open for submission in three categories: the Inspire Award, the Vibrant Health Award, and the Creativity & Innovation Award. Each award criteria includes actions and contributions that embody the health plan's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit.

"The Living the Mission Awards give us the opportunity each year to celebrate the great work that positively impacts our community," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "So many positive things are happening in our communities, and we are honored to recognize and share those stories."

Recipients are announced at the annual Mission Conference on May 1, 2026, at IEHP's main campus in Rancho Cucamonga. The health plan will also present two Optimal Care Awards at the 2026 ceremony. Winners are selected based upon IEHP's review of clinical outcome data. Previous award recipients include Dr. Sushil Anand, Cedar House and Renewing Hope. Their stories can be found on the IEHP Newsroom at iehp.org.

A full list of Living the Mission Awards criteria and nomination forms can be found at livingthemissionawards.iehp.org. For questions or more information, send an email to [email protected].

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)