IEHP receives 17 American Advertising Federation honors

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) marketing and communications team received 17 ADDY honors —including four gold and seven silver awards —from the American Advertising Federation – Inland Empire (AAFIE) at its annual gala on March 26 at Ontario International Airport.

The ADDY Awards recognize the best in professional and student advertising and media across 200 categories, including print and digital campaigns, websites, annual reports and podcasts.

Inland Empire Health Plan earned four gold and seven silver ADDY Awards during the American Advertising Federation – Inland Empire’s annual gala on March 26 at the Ontario International Airport. Winning entries included the health plan’s “Care You Can Feel” television campaign and its newly launched YouTube series on Black maternal health.

"From the heartfelt 'More Moments' preventative care campaign to the innovative ways we 'Spread Joy, Not the Flu,' our team's authentic approach has resonated with the diverse communities we serve," said IEHP Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Michelle Rai. "Our messages are not just taglines—they reflect IEHP's commitment to being our members' partner in health."

Entries are judged by an independent panel of industry professionals. Gold award winners will move on to the American Advertising Federation's District 15 competition with top ADDY recipients from Southern California and Nevada.

IEHP's gold awards include:

The health plan also received the following silver awards:

Additionally, IEHP was named a finalist in the following categories:

Integrated Advertising Campaign: Chronic Conditions Campaign

Brochure: Start Well Guide

Integrated Advertising Campaign: CAHPS Campaign

Integrated Advertising Campaign: More Moments

Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics: Holiday Card Animation

Public Service Print Advertising: Flu

"Our team is full of passionate, talented individuals who understand the importance of uplifting underserved communities with messages that empower them to take action and celebrate life," said IEHP Senior Director of Marketing Bokanika Kan. "Each year the work continues to exceed expectations and encourages us to keep moving forward."

For a full list of ADDY winners and more about the awards, visit www.inlandempireaaf.com.

To learn more about IEHP and resources available to all, go to www.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top five largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports nearly 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)