IEI Introduces TANGO-3010: Big Performance, Small Footprint

TAIPEI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp., a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the TANGO-3010. This revolutionary industrial mini PC sets a new standard in compact computing, offering exceptional performance and versatility for a wide range of applications.

Compact size, easily fit into any workplace

Measuring mere 5.5 x 5.4 x 1.6 inches, the TANGO-3010 packs a power punch in a compact form factor. Powered by quad-core Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor with Intel® UHD graphics, this mini PC offers remarkable processing capabilities for demanding tasks, redefining the possibilities for deployment of VPN/firewall in offices, digital signage, industrial data transmission gateway, and self-service applications.

Advanced wireless connectivity and triple 2.5GbE Ports

The TANGO-3010 excels in both wireless and wired connectivity, offering a comprehensive solution for seamless data transfer. It provides the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, enabling rapid data transfer, smooth streaming, and effortless communication. With the internal antennas, cable interference can be eliminated to maintain stable performance. Whether operating in a crowded office or a remote location, the TANGO-3010 ensures reliable and lag-free wireless performance. In addition, the mini PC features triple 2.5GbE Ports, providing high-speed wired connections for critical applications. This allows users to handle bandwidth-intensive tasks with ease, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in demanding industrial environments.

Modular design for effortless storage expansion

Its modular design allows for easy storage upgrades, accommodating both a 2.5-inch SSD and an M.2 NVMe SSD. This scalability ensures that the TANGO-3010 remains adaptable to changing storage requirements, providing future-proof performance.

The TANGO-3010 stands out as a truly multipurpose mini PC that seamlessly transitions between industrial applications and office environments. Whether deployed in factories, retail stores or corporate offices, the TANGO-3010 is a versatile computing solution that empowers users across industries, bridging the gap between industrial ruggedness and office functionality.

For more information about the TANGO-3010, please visit https://reurl.cc/v7D1L1

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085428/TANGO_3010.jpg

SOURCE IEI Integration Corp.

