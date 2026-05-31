IEI Showcases Resilient Edge AI Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026: Advancing AI Deployment Across Industrial Applications

NEW TAIPEI CITY, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (IEI) announced its COMPUTEX 2026 lineup (TaiNEX 2, Booth #P0114). Under the theme "Resilient Edge AI Platforms: The Backbone for AI Deployment," IEI highlights how AI computing, real-time control, and cyber-resilient infrastructure are converging at the industrial edge to support industrial automation, intelligent operations, and mission-critical applications.

"AI is moving from demonstration to edge deployment," said YT Lee, VP of IEI. "Customers need secure platforms consolidating computing, control, networking, and management. Our showcase presents resilient solutions built for this exact transition."

Core Pillars of Industrial AI (IEI Main Booth #P0114)

Bringing AI to the factory floor means overcoming four critical hurdles. IEI provides a unified answer built on four foundational pillars: computing performance, control precision, cyber resilience, and extreme durability:

High-Performance Computing & AI Inference: Built to process heavy AI workloads directly at the edge, this lineup spans diverse industrial scenarios. It includes Edge AI Servers optimized for LLM and vision AI workloads (GAIA-5040A), Edge AI server with 100G high-speed networking capability (PUZZLE-9070), and industrial-grade compact systems (GAIA-NAGX/NNX, TANK-XM813), providing a complete foundation for industrial computing.

Built to process heavy AI workloads directly at the edge, this lineup spans diverse industrial scenarios. It includes Edge AI Servers optimized for LLM and vision AI workloads (GAIA-5040A), Edge AI server with 100G high-speed networking capability (PUZZLE-9070), and industrial-grade compact systems (GAIA-NAGX/NNX, TANK-XM813), providing a complete foundation for industrial computing. Industrial Edge Real-Time Control: Demonstrating software-defined automation, the TANK-XM811 and DRPC-W-ASL platforms enable flexible control architectures by integrating Mitsubishi Electric SWM-G motion control with ROS2-based RV-2FR robot control.

Demonstrating software-defined automation, the TANK-XM811 and DRPC-W-ASL platforms enable flexible control architectures by integrating Mitsubishi Electric SWM-G motion control with ROS2-based RV-2FR robot control. CRA Compliance Ready, Fast Vulnerability Response : Built on IEC 62443-4-1 secure development principles, we help customers strengthen product cybersecurity and provide rapid vulnerability response support for key accounts.

: Built on IEC 62443-4-1 secure development principles, we help customers strengthen product cybersecurity and provide rapid vulnerability response support for key accounts. Vertical-Focused Durability: Featuring DNV-certified maritime solutions and IP69K-rated stainless steel systems for food and beverage washdowns.

Mission-Critical AMR Safety (Intel Pavilion, TWTC Hall 1, Booth A0618)

Tackling semiconductor wafer transport safety, a single TANK-XM813 consolidates mobile cobot management and AI intrusion detection via the iVEC platform. Powered by Intel® OpenVINO™, the system analyzes camera views to identify personnel and triggers rapid safety stops via an internal software-defined network (SDN)—helping reduce downtime and safety hazards without adding a separate AI PC.

Invitation to Connect

Explore the Resilient Edge AI Platform at the IEI Main Booth (TaiNEX2, Booth #P0114) .

. Experience mission-critical AMR safety at the Intel Pavilion (TWTC Hall 1, Booth #A0618) .

. Schedule a technical consultation: https://www.ieiworld.com/tw/support/con_show.php?cid=119

About IEI Integration Corp.

IEI Integration Corp. is a global provider of industrial computing solutions focused on Edge AI, remote infrastructure management, and ruggedized embedded systems for smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, transportation, and mission-critical industrial applications worldwide.

SOURCE IEI Integration Corp.