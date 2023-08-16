IEM Selected to Support Puerto Rico with Hazard Mitigation Program

$24 million contract focuses on reducing future disaster losses

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. (IEM), the largest woman-and minority-owned disaster recovery and emergency management company in the world, was awarded a contract by Puerto Rico's Public Private Partnership Authority (P3) to assist with disaster recovery efforts focused on hazard mitigation. The $24 million, one-year contract, with two option years will be administered by the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) and will support Puerto Ricans in reducing future disaster losses on the island.

IEM is committed to the Puerto Rico community and will continue working with the 78 municipalities and agencies throughout the island to develop viable, cost-effective mitigation projects aimed at avoiding infrastructure and community impacts following natural disasters. With over 38 years of experience in the emergency management field, IEM will bring expertise in building resilient communities for long-term sustainability.

Currently, IEM's disaster recovery and mitigation efforts in Puerto Rico include managing over $21 billion in federal funding projects, Specifically, we are supporting COR3 through sub-grants to inspect, sketch, cost estimate, and plan for disasters and contribute to mitigation efforts by using data analysis. To date, IEM has supported Puerto Rico on mitigation projects related to the Condado Beach Coral Reef Restoration, the Department of Transportation and Public Works, the Advanced Assistance Hurricane Safe Rooms Project, and numerous sub-grant applications to help create a more resilient island.

"We are working tirelessly to support Puerto Rico through its recovery after multiple disasters destroyed infrastructure and disabled the island's ability to conduct daily business. Our aim since the beginning is to use our knowledge and expertise in disaster recovery and grant management to support the Government of Puerto Rico in all their recovery efforts," stated Bryan Koon, Vice President of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "During the first contract, we developed more than 306 sub-grant applications, exceeding the goal of all four milestones set by COR3, and completed 84.9 percent more sub-grant applications than our competitors. We are excited to continue demonstrating our capacity to manage complex programs on the island aimed at building towards a more resilient future."

IEM's investment in Puerto Rico continues to grow with over 260 local professionals supporting the island's reconstruction and resiliency efforts – our largest office footprint – and nine employees dedicated to this specific project.

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned crisis management firm in the world, IEM's 1,200+ consultants are at the forefront building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security long-term disaster recovery, project and grants management, logistics, infrastructure security and resilience, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies for national security and law enforcement, and public engagement and outreach. For information, visit www.iem.com.

