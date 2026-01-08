IEQ Capital Names Colin Mark-Griffin, Jeff Sawin, and Jeremy Wenner as Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office overseeing $45.9 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM)1, announced today the promotion of Colin Mark-Griffin, Jeff Sawin, and Jeremy Wenner to Partner.

These promotions reflect each individual's sustained leadership, professional contributions, and commitment to IEQ Capital's client-first culture. As Partners, they will continue to play integral roles in advancing the firm's investment capabilities, advisory platform, and long-term stewardship on behalf of clients.

"Colin, Jeff, and Jeremy have each demonstrated a high standard of leadership and accountability within the firm," said Alan Zafran, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of IEQ Capital. "Their promotions recognize the impact they have made across investment research, client advisory, and firm development, as well as the trust they have earned from clients and colleagues alike."

"Becoming a Partner at IEQ reflects both past contributions and a shared responsibility for the firm's future," added Rob Skinner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We are pleased to welcome Colin, Jeff, and Jeremy into the partnership and look forward to their continued leadership."

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth management objectives. The firm provides tailored investment strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide.

Important Disclosures

1. As of September 30, 2025, IEQ Capital, LLC manages $45.9 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM). IEQ RAUM as of Dec. 31, 2024, as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in May 2025, totaled $35.4 billion.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. References to experience or access do not guarantee future results or performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. IEQ Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

