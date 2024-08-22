If It Weren't for Our Brains, We'd Be Well Says Life Coach Richard Waldman

Richard also Contends that Our Brain Has the Ability to Create on Its Own and that Much of What It Creates Is Out of Sync with the Rest of the Universe, Which Is Why We Suffer Under the Weight of Hundreds of Phobias and Mental Disorders

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Coach Richard D. Waldman puts us on notice that "Our Brain is Not Our Best Friend," who is the author of: Your Guide to… A Better Way of Thinking. Richard also holds dear this biblical quote, "Know what's in front of you and what is hidden will be revealed." What was hidden that is now revealed is the fact that:

"Our chaotic and nonsensical brain has the capacity to create on its own."

This arrangement is the primary culprit that is tearing humanity apart because, much of what our brain creates is out of sync with the rest of the universe, which is why we suffer under the weight of hundreds of phobias and mental disorders that has earned us the title of being:

"The only life form on the planet that destroys itself?"

Mental health costs the global economy $2-5 Trillion dollars/year and yet, nothing changes. For example, pick any area of science and chances are, we have learned more about that subject in the last 50 years, however, when it comes to our mental health, it doesn't appear that we've learned anything over the last 2,000 years.

For example, Adam and Eve, metaphorically speaking, were kicked out of the Garden of Eden for judging, blaming, hiding and not being accountable. What's changed? Nothing, we are still judging, blaming, hiding and not being accountable. If it's our intention to create a material change in how we think and behave, an ongoing conversation is necessary to remind us that our brain is not our best friend, whose primary goal is to keep us where we are or worse.

Our brain stepped over the line when it created a demented image in our head of who our brain thinks we are called the "ego," which is Latin for "I, the self," whose "judgmental-operating-system" runs the dark-side of our personality that produces that all-consuming "judgmental mindset," that is the most destructive attitude we can have because:

"You cannot have a negative state-of-mind without first being judgmental."

In closing, we have the power, right here, right now to save ourselves from ourselves, if we all committed to do, two very simple things on a consistent basis, which is, supporting each other; instead of judging each other.

