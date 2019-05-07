If you bought Prevagen to improve your brain health and memory, a class action may affect your rights

SEATTLE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Class Action Administration

A class action lawsuit is currently pending against Quincy Bioscience, LLC (Defendant) that includes Prevagen Regular Strength, Prevagen Extra Strength, and Prevagen Mixed Berry Chewable products (Prevagen Products) purchased by California residents. The lawsuit claims that the Defendant falsely labels and/or represents its Prevagen Products as providing, among other things, brain health and memory benefits. The Defendant denies all the Plaintiff's claims. The Court has not decided who is right and who is wrong.

Am I a Class Member?

The Court has allowed the following classes to proceed to trial:

The Unfair Competition Law class consists of: All California consumers who, within the time period of January 21, 2011 to May 7, 2019, purchased Prevagen Regular Strength, Prevagen Extra Strength, or Prevagen Mixed Berry Chewable.

The Consumers Legal Remedies Act class consists of: All California consumers who, within the time period of January 21, 2012 to May 7, 2019, purchased Prevagen Regular Strength, Prevagen Extra Strength, or Prevagen Mixed Berry Chewable.

What Am I Eligible to Receive?

No money is available now and there's no guarantee that there will be. The Court has not decided whether the Defendant did anything wrong and the two sides have not settled the case. If a settlement is reached, or if the lawyers prove their claims at trial, Class Members will then be notified how to get benefits.

What are My Options?

Do Nothing – If you do nothing, you keep the possibility of getting money that may come from a trial or a settlement, but, you give up any rights to sue Quincy Bioscience on your own about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. You will also be legally bound by all orders and judgments the Court makes in this class action.

Exclude Yourself by September 2, 2019 - If you exclude yourself from the Class - (1) you will not get money from this lawsuit, even if Plaintiff obtains money as a result of the trial; (2) you may sue or continue to sue Quincy Bioscience about the same legal claims that are involved in this case, now or in the future; and (3) you will not be legally bound by the Court's judgments in this class action. Go to www.prevagenproductsclassaction.com to learn how to file an exclusion.

Class Counsel will have to prove Plaintiff's claims at a trial. The Court has scheduled a trial to decide who is right in this case. The trial is currently set to begin on January 6, 2020 in the United States District Court, located at Oakland Courthouse, Courtroom 2 - 4th Floor, 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612. The date may change, so check the website to be kept informed of the trial schedule. During the trial, the Judge and/or a jury will hear all the evidence so that a decision can be reached about whether Plaintiff is right about his claims in the lawsuit. Plaintiff will have to prove his claims. There is no guarantee that Plaintiff will win or that he will get money for the Class.

This is only a summary. For more detailed information, please visit www.prevagenproductsclassaction.com or call 1-844-546-3044.

