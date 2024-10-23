If you currently own or previously purchased a Fisher Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, you could get money from a Class Action Settlement

Para ver este aviso en español, visita FisherPriceRockNPlaySettlement.com.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding the Fisher Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper Settlement.

WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

A proposed Settlement has been preliminary approved by the Court in a class action lawsuit against Fisher-Price, Inc. and Mattel, Inc. ("Defendants") concerning the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper ("RNPS"), an inclined infant sleeper, which was recalled by Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission in April 2019 due to reports of infant deaths. The lawsuit is called In Re: Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play Sleeper Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2903, United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and claims that the RNPS is an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

If you currently own an RNPS, DO NOT use your product under any circumstances. Instead, please disable your product as shown on the video at www.FisherPriceRockNPlaySettlement.com and follow the instructions to file a Claim Form to receive a cash payment under the Settlement.

WHO IS INCLUDED?

You are included in the settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you live in United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, or any United States territories and/or possession and (a) you purchased or acquired (including by gift) a RNPS for or on behalf of themselves or to be given as a gift, or (b) you currently have a RNPS in your possession. All models of the RNPS are covered by this Settlement – a full list is available on the website.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Settlement provides $19,000,000.00 to pay approved claims. You can receive cash payments as follows: (1) If you received a voucher or toy for returning a RNPS according to the Recall, you can get $10. (2) If you currently own a RNPS, or you previously purchased a new RNPS, you can get up to the purchase price depending on if you still have the RNPS, the price you paid, if you have proof-of-purchase, and the date product was purchased/manufactured.

WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS?

File a Claim : You must file a claim to get any money from the Settlement. The deadline to file a claim is April 29, 2025 . You may file your Claim Form online or download a claim form at FisherPriceRockNPlaySettlement.com .

: You must file a claim to get any money from the Settlement. The . You may file your Claim Form online or download a claim form at . Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this settlement.

If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this settlement. Object: You can tell the court what you don't like about the Settlement but remain a Settlement Class Member entitled money. The deadline to object is December 30, 2024 .

You can tell the court what you don't like about the Settlement but remain a Settlement Class Member entitled money. The deadline to object is . Exclude Yourself ("Opt-out"): If you exclude yourself, you will not receive money, but you keep the right to sue for the claims resolved by this settlement. The deadline to exclude yourself is December 30, 2024 .

For details on how to file a claim, object, or exclude yourself ("opt-out"), visit FisherPriceRockNPlaySettlement.com or call (833) 522-3524.

WHEN IS THE FAIRNESS HEARING?

The Court will hold a hearing on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET at United States District Court Western District of New York, 2 Niagara Square, Buffalo, New York 14202-3498 to hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider attorney's fees of 28% of the settlement fund, expenses of up $825,000, and class representative awards of $3,500. The motion for attorneys' fees and expenses, and class representative service awards will be posted to the settlement website after it is filed. Class Members may attend the Hearing, at their own expense, but they aren't required to.

This is only a summary. If you have questions or want more information about this lawsuit, the Settlement, and your rights under the Settlement, visit FisherPriceRockNPlaySettlement.com, call (833) 522-3524, or write to: Fisher Price Rock N' Play Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

